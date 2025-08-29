GenBio Inc. New Trademark Inflamoxil Louis Pasteur (27 December 1822 – 28 September 1895) was a French chemist, pharmacist, and microbiologist

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Announces Filing of Trademark Application for Imflamoxil

– GenBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for immune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the brand name Imflamoxil.

Imflamoxil represents an important step in GenBio’s mission to advance next-generation treatments that address the underlying mechanisms of chronic inflammation and improve patient outcomes. While the filing of a trademark does not imply regulatory approval, it marks a significant milestone in the company’s broader strategy to bring novel therapeutic options to market.

“Securing the Imflamoxil name is part of our commitment to building a strong foundation for future clinical development and commercialization,” said Giles Tilley , Chief Executive Officer of GenBio. “We believe this brand will reflect the innovation and patient-centered approach that defines our work at GenBio.”

The trademark application is currently under review by the USPTO. GenBio will provide further updates as progress is made in both the development and regulatory review of Imflamoxil.

About GenBio

GenBio is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies in immunology and inflammation. With a pipeline of product candidates designed to target critical pathways, GenBio is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs and improving the lives of patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated progress of GenBio’s pipeline and intellectual property portfolio. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. GenBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

GenBio Inc Elevator Pitch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.