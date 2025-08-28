U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy, FAA Launch Process to Select Prime Integrator for Brand New Air Traffic Control System

Thursday, August 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the next step in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) process to identify a Prime Integrator to manage the building of a brand new air traffic control system. All interested parties may provide proposals through a Request for Solutions (RFS) by Sept. 21, 2025.



To meet the ambitious goal of implementing a new system within 3-4 years, the DOT and FAA have expedited the procurement process and crafted an innovative, first of its kind federal procurement contract that will incentivize results and holds the integrator accountable for any missed deadlines.



“This is the next important step to making our skies safer and air travel more efficient. To avoid the missed deadlines and mistakes of the past, we’ve designed an innovative process to select and contract with one Prime Integrator,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The bottom line: we are working at the speed of Trump, and we will not let government bureaucracy get in the way of results.”



“Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we have the down payment to start building a new system. The next step is getting the integrator on board, and we are on track,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We are ready to get to work to make sure our controllers have the very best technology.”



Secretary Duffy has made air traffic controller hiring and building a new state-of-the-art air traffic system top priorities.

Additional Information:

By replacing the current system, the FAA will enhance safety in the sky, reduce delays, and unlock the future of air travel. The plan to build a new system also ensures hard-working air traffic controllers have a system they can rely on and one they deserve.



The FAA will replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to support modern air travel. The agency will equip facilities with better technology to reduce outages, improve efficiency, and reinforce safety.



The Prime Integrator will play a key role in managing this effort, including acquiring capabilities, and deploying the new technologies.



To review the RFS and respond to the official procurement documentation, visit https://sam.gov.

