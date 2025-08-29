Angel Reyes & Associates Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Fatal Burnet County Crash 

Dallas, Texas – Angel Reyes & Associates has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of Desiree Cervantes, 23, one of five women who tragically lost their lives in a collision in Burnet County on July 25, 2025.

The suit, filed in Williamson County, seeks accountability for the devastating crash that claimed the lives of five close friends: Desiree Cervantes, 23; Ruby Cruz, 23; Thalia Salinas, 23; Jacqueline Velazco, 22; and Brianna Valadez, 22.

“Angel Reyes & Associates is committed to securing justice” said Angel Reyes, founding partner of the Firm. “We stand with the families of all five women and will work tirelessly to honor their memories through the pursuit of justice.”

Ryan Browne, partner at Angel Reyes & Associates, added: “Our Firm will ensure that the the voices of Desiree and her family are heard and that every legal avenue is pursued on their behalf. This lawsuit is about seeking justice and accountability for a tragedy that has forever changed these families as well as their friends and communities.”

Spencer Browne, partner at Angel Reyes & Associates, said: “This case represents an unimaginable loss. We seek to provide strength through the legal process and ensure the pursuit of justice is carried out with dignity and respect.”

The Firm is working in coordination with legal teams representing the families of the four other deceased ladies to ensure a comprehensive effort.

CASE INFORMATION

395th District Court, Williamson County, Texas

Avila v. Talley, et al.

Cause No. 25-2257-C395

Angel Reyes & Associates has been serving car and truck accident victims across Texas for over 30 years. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents, and pedestrian accidents. It has offices in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Austin, Mesquite, Oak Cliff, Plano and Irving. Founded by Angel L. Reyes III in 1993 after relocating from Wall Street to Dallas, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has maintained a client-focused approach to maximizing financial recovery while personalizing strategies for each case. The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, meaning its ethical standards and legal ability are ranked as very high to preeminent. From 2008 through 2025, Attorney Reyes has been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to excellence in legal representation.

Angel Reyes & Associates

8222 Douglas Ave #400 Dallas, Texas 75225

(877) 914-8729

Elliot@reyeslaw.com

https://www.reyeslaw.com/

Press Contact : Elliot Johnson

