Jack H. Moore Jr. Releases Self: The Entity That Dwells Within, A Spirit-Led Guide to Life’s True Inner Battles

Pastor and Life Coach Shares God-Inspired Insights to Help Readers Overcome Struggles and Embrace Fulfillment

CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor, mentor, and life coach Jack Henderson Moore Jr. announces the release of his transformative new book, Self: The Entity That Dwells Within. Drawing from divine inspiration, Moore delivers a compelling exploration of the unseen force within each person that often prevents them from achieving their greatest goals.

“This book was given to me by God to write,” Moore explains. “It is a holy spirit inspired work meant to help readers understand what, who, and why they constantly fall short of their most desired goals in life.”

As Pastor of Christian Restoration Ministries Church, Moore has spent years guiding others toward living healthier, more prosperous, and spiritually aligned lives. His message in this new work is both urgent and hopeful: that by confronting the self within, readers can transform their struggles into lasting breakthroughs.

At its core, Self: The Entity That Dwells Within challenges readers to recognize the powerful influence of inner impulses and redirect them toward peace, purpose, and prosperity. It offers readers not just spiritual encouragement but also practical wisdom for navigating life’s challenges.

Moore’s heartfelt commitment to helping others is evident throughout his work, combining pastoral guidance with the compassion of a mentor who deeply understands the struggles of the human condition.

