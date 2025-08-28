Violet Wilson Shares Powerful Memoir, Our Shattered Lives: A Journey of Healing from Childhood Trauma

A dedicated writer and survivor of childhood trauma, is proud to announce the release of her memoir, Our Shattered Lives: Four Sisters Kidnapped and Abused.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This poignant and emotionally charged memoir delves into Violet's tumultuous upbringing, exploring the deep scars left by neglect, abduction, and abuse at the hands of her parents. Raised alongside her three sisters, Violet's childhood was marked by instability and hardship as her mother neglected the family, her father abducted them, and her stepmother subjected them to mistreatment. Despite these traumatic events, Violet's story is one of resilience, strength, and healing.In Our Shattered Lives , Violet recalls her father’s tragic death and her longing to reunite with her mother. Through vivid memories of both pain and love, she shares her journey of surviving a broken past and ultimately finding peace in her fractured life.“I wrote this book to give a voice to those who have suffered in silence,” said Violet Wilson. “I want people to know that no matter how dark the past may be, it’s possible to heal and emerge stronger. This story is not just mine; it belongs to anyone who has struggled with family trauma, loss, and the fight to overcome.”Our Shattered Lives offers readers a rare glimpse into Violet’s sixty-five-year journey of transformation—from pain to power, sorrow to strength. Through her story, she aims to inspire others who have faced similar challenges and provide hope to those still on their own path to healing.About the Author:Violet is retired and lives in Eagar, Arizona. She spends her time with loved ones, and her passion is creative writing as well as creating art through inspiration.Violet’s first book, Truly Loved, took twenty years to complete and was recognized for its deep emotional resonance. She has been featured on national radio programs, including an interview with Kate Delaney, a nationally syndicated radio host. Her passion for inspiring others is reflected in her writing, and Our Shattered Lives is the culmination of her personal healing journey.Other Books by Violet Wilson:Our Shattered Lives: Silent Screams, Broken Dreams (Republished)A Letter from Heaven (Written in honor of her grandmother) Our Shattered Lives, is now available for purchase on major platforms.

