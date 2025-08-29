New Novel The Hill Explores the Power of Silence and Lasting Memories

NEW YORK , CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayne J. Coleman’s powerful new novel, The Hill: Where the Journey Began, is a deeply personal and spiritually rich story that offers more than just emotional depth. It is a soul-searching journey into grief, memory, and rediscovery. At its core, this book reminds us that God still speaks—especially in silence.The story follows Dirk, a man who wakes night after night haunted by the memory of his late wife. Each dream draws him back to a hill from his childhood. As those visions grow stronger, so does his unease. But what begins as sorrow soon becomes a spiritual calling. Dirk is forced to confront the pain he buried and the God he tried to forget.Coleman writes with emotional honesty, clarity, and heart. His style is gentle but gripping, with a natural rhythm that allows truth to rise from the page without effort. He never preaches. Instead, he invites readers to walk beside his characters and feel their struggles. His writing makes space for the reader’s own reflection.This book is for those who are grieving, doubting, or quietly wondering if God still sees them. It speaks to Christian readers looking for more than surface-level answers. Pastors, prayer groups, faith-based book clubs, and individuals wrestling with questions of purpose and pain will all find something true here. The Hill doesn’t offer easy solutions. It gives readers permission to slow down, feel deeply, and meet God in the moments that often go unnoticed.The Hill is available now on the author’s website at www.waynejcoleman.com . It will also be available on Amazon, at all major online platforms, and through major retailers once released.About Wayne J. Coleman:Wayne J. Coleman is a Christian author with a heart for storytelling that blends faith, reflection, and raw human emotion. With a life shaped by military service, blue-collar work, ministry, and real-world struggle, his writing brings depth and sincerity few can match. Now retired, Wayne draws on decades of life experience to craft stories that speak to the soul. His debut novel, The Hill: Where the Journey Began, reflects the lessons he has learned about God’s voice in suffering, silence, and memory. Learn more at www.waynejcoleman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.