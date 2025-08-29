Warwickshire Welcomes Fast-Track Urology Clinic as Mr Haider Syed Brings Expert Care Close to Home

Haider Syed Urologist Warwick Hospital Mr Haider Syed Urology Expert Warwick Treatment

Solihull clinic offers same-week urology care, including treatment for kidney stones and urinary infections, swiftly and expertly handled by Mr Haider Syed.

WARWICK, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a welcome development for local patients, Consultant Urologist Mr Haider Syed has launched a new state-of-the-art urology clinic, offering timely and expert care for those suffering from kidney stones, prostate issues, urinary infections, and a range of other urological conditions.Strategically located just 20 to 30 minutes away in Solihull, the clinic allows Warwickshire residents to bypass NHS waiting times of six months or more. Many patients will now be seen within a week - a significant improvement providing faster diagnoses, earlier treatment, and much-needed peace of mind.Meeting a Critical Healthcare NeedUrological conditions such as kidney stones, haematuria (blood in the urine), and prostate enlargement (BPH) can cause considerable discomfort and distress. Treatment delays can worsen symptoms and affect a patient's quality of life. Mr Haider Syed’s new clinic is tackling those delays head-on, offering swift, specialist-led services in a calm and professional environment.Mr Syed, a Private Urologist Specialist , is a leading figure in his field, with over 35 years of clinical experience. A graduate of the prestigious John Radcliffe and Churchill Hospitals in Oxford, he is a renowned kidney stone specialist and offers a range of modern treatments, including laser surgery and ESWL shockwave therapy. He also runs a dedicated fast-track clinic for blood in the urine and offers prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing and management of BPH sp-hc.Comprehensive Urological Services with a Personal TouchAt the new clinic, patients can access treatment for a range of issues, including:• Kidney Stones (Urolithiasis)• Prostate Enlargement and PSA Testing• Urinary Infections (Men & Women)• Scrotal Conditions (Hydrocele, Epididymal Cysts)• Foreskin Concerns and Circumcision• Vasectomy (The Snip)Each patient will receive a personalised care plan, with consultations starting from just £190. For those requiring surgery, appointments for procedures can often be secured within one to two weeks. Mr Syed also offers virtual consultations for patient convenience.Exceptional Care Close to HomeThis initiative is especially beneficial for patients looking for a Private Urologist in Warwick , Leamington Spa, Kenilworth, and the wider Warwickshire area.

Urinary Tract Infection In Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.