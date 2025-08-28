Resuscitating Nursing: New Book Offers Tactical Roadmap for the Profession

Resuscitating Nursing: A Tactical Roadmap for Nurses Who Refuse to Be Silenced

Nurse-turned-activist Ashley Grogg launches a step-by-step roadmap to restore ethics, advocacy, and integrity to nursing, correcting the course of healthcare.

I was on every committee, spoke up, played by the rules, and nothing changed. Nurses were silenced, patients sacrificed, and it broke me. If I had this book back then, I wouldn't have been helpless.” — Ashley Grogg MSN-RN, BC-FMP

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnout, moral injury, and silence are driving nurses out of the profession in record numbers. A new book, Resuscitating Nursing: A Tactical Roadmap for Nurses Who Refuse to Be Silenced, releases August 30 and skips the dreaded wellness tip sheet. Instead, it offers a bold blueprint to revive nursing: political strategy, tactical communication, and practical action.

Authored by seasoned nurse and healthcare advocate Ashley Grogg, MSN-RN, this groundbreaking release dares nurses to reclaim their voice and provides the step-by-step tools to do it.

Available on Amazon August 30, the Kindle version will be $0.99 through September 10. It is accompanied by a powerful workbook titled Resuscitating Nursing: Workbook & Field Manual, designed to streamline corrective action.

A Voice from the Trenches

Ashley Grogg isn’t just another healthcare professional adding commentary to the crisis; she’s determined to heal it. A master's prepared registered nurse with 20 years in healthcare and over five years of state-level political advocacy experience, Grogg brings a raw, no-nonsense perspective shaped by bedside care and the halls of policymaking.

“I was on every committee, speaking up, playing by the rules,” Grogg says. “And nothing changed. Nurses were still being silenced. Patients were still being sacrificed to bureaucracy. It broke me, and I left the bedside. I wish I had this book back then. I wouldn’t have felt so helpless.”

Her book blends practical activism strategies with grounded nursing principles, offering nurses an escape from moral injury, burnout, and silence: bold, tactical leadership.

A Tactical Roadmap for Those Who Refuse to Stay Silent

In the aftermath of COVID, a 2023 survey by the American Nurses Foundation revealed burnout in 56% of nurses, with an even greater number, 64%, citing their job as a significant source of stress. Resuscitating Nursing arrives with urgency and a plan.

“We know nursing is flatlining,” says Grogg. “Nurses struggle to advocate for their patients, let alone themselves. This book is the tactical roadmap for nurses who refuse to give up on their profession.”

With the ever-increasing staff shortage, workplace violence, and growing number of nurses facing litigation, Grogg’s guide arrives at a time when nurses are seeking more than burnout tips, they want to fix what is broken.

Inside, readers will find:

- A proven framework for confronting institutional obstacles

- Real-world examples from the frontline

- Grassroots strategies for leaders and teams

- A clear path to restore ethical, patient-centered care

Grogg’s signature tone, tenacious, direct, and laced with dry humor, makes complex advocacy feel accessible, even for nurses overwhelmed by long shifts and short staffing.

“A Journey That Will Lead to Meaningful Change”

With a companion website offering free worksheets and a downloadable quick-start guide, Resuscitating Nursing is more than a book; it’s a movement.

As Grogg explains, “If nurses recognize their power to do good and untether the strings of bureaucracy, there is no stopping us.”

Early readers have praised the book as “a wake-up call,” “a practical guide that finally gets it,” and “a lamp that lights the way just like Florence Nightingale.”

Lead the Charge

Nurses, advocates, and healthcare professionals are encouraged to purchase the book and join the movement to resuscitate nursing. Whether you're just waking up to the problem or already in the fight, Grogg’s words will meet you where you are and advance your prowess.

“Resuscitating Nursing is a call to action and a step-by-step roadmap for nurses ready to lead a professional revival.”

Don’t just survive nursing, resuscitate it. Download the quick start guide or purchase a book at resuscitatingnursing.com.

For podcast appearances or media inquiries, click “book author” on the website or email: info@wtajourney.com

Interview Angle: “Why Nurses Must Become Activists Now.”

Sample Q: What does effective patient advocacy look like when hospital policy is the problem?

Interview Angle: “The Hidden Curriculum of Nursing: What No One Prepares You For”

Sample Q: What are new nurses being taught, directly or indirectly, that puts patients at risk?

Interview Angle: “Burnout Isn’t the Problem. It’s the symptom.”

Sample Q: How does burnout mask systemic issues, and what should nurses do when they recognize it in themselves?

