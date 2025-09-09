Decisyon Launches AI-Powered Lean Manufacturing Optimizer to Digitalize and Accelerate Shop Floor Innovation

Decisyon's Lean Manufacturing Optimizer Application

Decisyon’s Lean Manufacturing Optimizer’s embedded AI agents radically improve speed, accuracy & collaboration across all lean manufacturing initiatives

DLMO gives frontline workers the AI-powered tools to act faster, automate execution, and ensure that no improvement opportunity is lost—while dramatically reducing labor costs.” — Alex Aminian

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decisyon, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced the global launch of its Lean Manufacturing Optimizer (DLMO)—a next-generation application that reimagines traditional Short Interval Management (SIM) and Tier Meetings as fully digital, AI-driven workflows. DLMO empowers manufacturing teams to execute faster, smarter, and with greater accountability across the shop floor.

By embedding AI agents directly into daily operations, DLMO enables real-time, KPI-driven decision-making, reduces manual overhead, and drives measurable improvements in operational efficiency.

Early deployments across more than 200 manufacturing plants have delivered exceptional results:

• Up to 3-5% improvement in Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) within 90 days

• 70% increase in follow-up and closure of action items

• An average of $100,000 in annual savings per plant by eliminating SIM and Tier meetings' inefficiencies

“Frontline workers are the engine of continuous improvement, yet too often their insights remain trapped in spreadsheets and whiteboards,” said Alex Aminian, CEO of Decisyon. “DLMO gives them AI-powered tools to act faster, automate execution, and ensure that no improvement opportunity is lost—while dramatically reducing labor costs.”

Built on Decisyon’s LLM-enabled low-code no-code platform, App Composer™, DLMO allows rapid configuration and deployment of smart manufacturing applications that align with plant-specific workflows and corporate standards. It is designed for enterprise scalability, supporting thousands of users across distributed manufacturing environments while maintaining centralized governance.

Decisyon DLMO is now available worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.decisyon.com.

About Decisyon, Inc.

Decisyon is a software company providing AI-powered solutions for smart manufacturing and industrial digital transformation. Its proprietary low-code no-code platform empowers manufacturers to rapidly deploy intelligent applications, unify IT and OT systems, and accelerate continuous improvement at scale. Decisyon’s solutions are trusted by hundreds of plants worldwide to improve performance, reduce downtime, and drive agile operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.