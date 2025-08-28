Kim Culbertson’s Other People’s Kids: A Novel Spotlights the Real Lives of Teachers, Available Now

Sibylline Press Logo Book Cover, Other People's Kids: A Novel, by Kim Culbertson Kim Culbertson, Author

New Novel from Award-winning author and Career Educator Explores Teaching, Hometowns and Risking Change in Midlife, Available Wherever Books Are Sold

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of is proud to announce the release of Other People’s Kids: A Novel, the much-anticipated adult debut from Kim Culbertson , an award-winning author and longtime educator. In this heartfelt novel, Culbertson brings readers into the lives of three teachers—each at a different stage of their career—offering a poignant, funny, and deeply human exploration of midlife reinvention, community, and the power of education.After being attacked in the parking lot of the Bay Area private high school where she has taught English for twelve years, Chelsea Garden returns to her hometown of Imperial Flats in the Northern California foothills. There, she meets Nora Delgado, the beleaguered principal of Imperial Flats High School, and reconnects with Evan Dawkins, her complicated first love and a newly hired music teacher. Together, their intertwined stories reveal the struggles and triumphs of educators—and the risks of choosing change when life doesn’t follow a lesson plan.Praise for Other People’s Kids:“Written by a career educator, this story offers a rare glimpse into the complex lives of teachers... Every character is lovingly constructed with empathy and imbued with complexity, making them relatable and likable. A gripping, cozy drama about the careers and lives of teachers.”— Kirkus Reviews“In Other People’s Kids Kim Culbertson writes with empathy and humor, complexity and insight... This big-hearted, sweet-souled, tenderly funny book is just the balm we’ve all been wishing for.”— Josh Weil, California Book Award–winning author of The Age of Perpetual LightAbout the AuthorKim Culbertson is the award-winning author of six young adult novels, including The Wonder of Us, which won the Northern California Book Award for Fiction. A career educator, she has taught high school for more than two decades and brings her intimate knowledge of the classroom to her fiction. Other People’s Kids is her first novel for adult readers. She lives and teaches in Northern California.Other People’s Kids: A NovelBy Kim CulbertsonFICTIONPUB DATE: August 5th, 2025Page Count: 344TRADE PAPER | 9781960573438 | $21EBOOK | 9781960573490 | $9.99About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

