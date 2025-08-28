ShiftControl Achieves SOC 2 Compliance in Just 6 Days Using Comp AI's Automated Platform, Saving 68 Employee Hours

ShiftControl Logo

Singapore-Based B2B SaaS Company Demonstrates How AI-Powered Compliance Solutions Enable Rapid Security Certification for Small and Medium Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShiftControl, a Singapore-based B2B SaaS company specializing in cloud security and identity management, has successfully achieved SOC 2 audit-ready status in just 6 days using Comp AI 's automated compliance platform. The achievement represents a significant milestone for small and medium businesses seeking rapid security certification without extensive resource allocation.The company, which helps SMBs simplify security, identity management, and cost control for cloud-based applications, completed their entire SOC 2 compliance journey in approximately six weeks from start to finish, saving an estimated 68 employee hours compared to traditional compliance approaches."With Comp AI, I felt like I only needed to do what was necessary, and they were actively developing more things to make it even easier," said the Co-founder of ShiftControl. "We got the assurance that the good security practices we believed in and put into place in the company from the start are actually working."The Compliance Challenge for Growing SaaS CompaniesFor ShiftControl, SOC 2 compliance wasn't optional—it was essential for business growth. "We've had businesses tell us they can't buy our product if we don't have it," explains the co-founder. As a bootstrapped post-revenue startup with operations spanning Singapore and Hong Kong, the company needed to move quickly on compliance to unlock blocked sales opportunities.The team had previously attempted compliance using another platform but found the process overwhelming due to generic templates and actions that didn't align with their specific business needs. For a company handling extremely sensitive admin access, demonstrating security was crucial for building customer trust.AI-Powered Solution Delivers Rapid ResultsComp AI's platform provided a fundamentally different approach through tailored guidance specific to ShiftControl's business model. The solution included automated evidence generation, private Slack channel integration for real-time support, and comprehensive management of auditor communications."Comp AI is also a startup, so there were a few rough edges we worked out together, but I found the team knowledgeable and engaging," noted the co-founder. "The private Slack channel integration was particularly valuable since we're Slack users and do the same thing with our customers."The platform's automated capabilities impressed the ShiftControl team most. While they still needed to generate some evidence, Comp AI handled extensive evidence generation behind the scenes and completely managed the typically tedious back-and-forth with auditors.Immediate Business Impact and Future ExpansionWith SOC 2 certification secured, ShiftControl immediately re-engaged potential customers who had been blocked by the compliance requirement. The company is now confident about closing deals that were previously out of reach due to security certification requirements.Building on this success, ShiftControl is already working with Comp AI on ISO 27001 and GDPR certifications, demonstrating the platform's scalability for multiple compliance frameworks."If you have good SDLC practices and a decent base of security, one person could complete an audit fairly quickly with Comp AI's help," the co-founder advised other startups. "I think compliance is harder for smaller businesses with less resources and knowledge, and this is where Comp AI really shines."About ShiftControlShiftControl provides a unified platform for small and medium businesses to manage cloud security, identity management, and cost control. The company offers centralized user management, permissions control, onboarding processes, and spending oversight, helping businesses reduce security risks and prevent overspending on cloud applications. For more information, visit https://shiftcontrol.io/ About Comp AIComp AI is revolutionizing compliance for growing businesses through AI-powered automation and tailored guidance. The platform supports multiple frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO 27001, enabling companies to achieve compliance faster with minimal resource allocation. Comp AI recently secured $2.6M in pre-seed funding to accelerate platform development and market expansion. Learn more at https://trycomp.ai/

