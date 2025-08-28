Marieke Lexmond Unveils the Magic Behind The Madigan Chronicles in Reader’s House Magazine

Reader's House magazine Issue 56 Jill Sanders Marieke Lexmond—Visionary Author, Master Of Magical Realism, And Creator Of The Award-Winning Madigan Chronicles Series.

Celebrated author Marieke Lexmond receives Editor's Choice Award for The Madigan Chronicles, blending magic, family, and vivid storytelling.

Creativity needs space to breathe—the subconscious is a powerful guide, trust it.” — Marieke Lexmond

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed fantasy author Marieke Lexmond , celebrated for her enthralling series The Madigan Chronicles, shines brightly in the latest issue of Reader’s House Magazine. Known for its commitment to showcasing exceptional authors, the publication has praised Lexmond’s works with glowing reviews, while also honouring her as the recipient of the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence.Lexmond’s interview, titled “Weaving Magic and Wonder Into Fantasy Worlds”, offers readers a window into her creative process, the inspirations behind her richly immersive settings, and her thoughtful exploration of magical realism. The magazine notes Lexmond’s creative brilliance, writing: "Marieke Lexmond dazzles readers with her exceptional storytelling, blending rich fantasy, emotional depth, and vivid imagination effortlessly."Her critically acclaimed series, The Madigan Chronicles, with titles like The Wand, The Cup, and The Queen of Fairy, has been hailed as a beacon of modern magical realism, weaving complex family dynamics with striking imagery and supernatural intrigue. The Editor’s Choice review describes Lexmond’s latest work, The Magical Tarot Deck , as "a mesmerising journey of magic, family, and discovery—a must-read for fans of fantasy that proves Lexmond is a gifted storyteller who knows how to enchant her readers."In the interview, Lexmond shares profound insights into her creative inspirations, often drawn from the nature and vibrance of places she’s lived, such as New Orleans and Ireland. She reflects:"New Orleans flows straight into the Madigan’s bar, Under the Witches Hat—that city’s vibrance, its magical and mysterious undercurrent, and the lively ambiance all live there. Ireland, meanwhile, grounds me in nature, providing inspiration for the Fairy realm."Lexmond also discusses the elemental themes woven through her narratives, from teenage trauma in The Wand to Greenland’s evocative landscapes in The Cup. She notes:"Greenland’s raw, elemental energy shaped Luna and Freya’s journey. It’s unforgiving at first, but once the characters let go of their preconceptions, they connect on a profound level—a reflection of the land itself."On balancing magical realism with family dynamics, Lexmond shares:"At its core, this story is about family. The drama stems from their magical talents, tightly intertwined with long-buried family secrets. That makes every magical moment feel grounded in real, relatable family tensions."Lexmond’s collaborative creative spirit shines in her work with tarot artist Nicole Ruijgrok, bringing The Magical Tarot Deck vividly to life. Reflecting on this collaboration, she says:"Working with Nicole was an incredible joy. The tarot imagery doesn’t just add flavour—it forms the very structure of the story, enriching the narrative beyond measure."Aspiring authors are encouraged by Lexmond’s advice to "write your first draft without censoring yourself—give yourself the freedom to play, and that’s when the real spark happens."The latest issue of Reader’s House Magazine features Jill Sanders, the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, on the cover. Known for her expansive career and heartfelt stories, Sanders, along with Marieke Lexmond, exemplifies the magazine’s mission to celebrate literary excellence.The magazine is available in print, online, electronic (interactive), and across social media platforms. Visit Reader’s House Magazine to access the full issue and interview.About the AuthorMarieke Lexmond is the award-winning author of The Madigan Chronicles, a fantasy series renowned for its vivid storytelling blending magic, mystery, and emotion. A solitary witch with a strong connection to the mystical, she draws inspiration from landscapes, family dynamics, and the tarot. Her storytelling continues to captivate readers and solidify her status as a pioneer in modern magical realism.About Reader’s House MagazineReader’s House Magazine is a premier London-based publication dedicated to celebrating bestselling, award-winning, and acclaimed authors. Showcasing literary excellence, its monthly issues feature interviews, reviews, and honours such as the Editor’s Choice Award. Available in print, online, electronic, and social media formats, the magazine connects readers with the world’s most captivating literary voices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.