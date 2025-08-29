SMAART Company Acquires Ecom Industries for $1M, Launches Technology Services Division to Redefine Fintech Innovation

SMAART Artificial Intelligence SMAART Company SMAART + ECOM

The $1M acquisition of Ecom Industries marks SMAART Company’s bold entry into fintech innovation and AI-powered business solutions

The future of business belongs to those who unite intelligence with innovation—and that’s exactly what this acquisition makes possible.” — Ray Dominguez

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMAART Company today announced the acquisition of Ecom Industries for $1,000,000, a landmark transaction that marks SMAART Company’s entry into the technology services arena. Combining SMAART Company’s expertise in accounting, tax, finance, and investment advising with Ecom Industries’ capabilities in software development, process optimization, and machine learning and AI integrations, creates a powerful fintech synergy.The deal, completed entirely in common stock, strengthens SMAART’s balance sheet without having an immediate impact on operational cash flows. With this acquisition, SMAART Company continues to be a trusted financial services provider, and now increases the ability to serve its clientele with technology-powered solutions.STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE: PIONEERING THE FUTURE OF FINTECH"The big accounting companies have gone from traditional bean-counting to high-valued consultants that understand financials, internal controls, business processes, and the technological components that support those business processes." Siad Ray Dominguez, CEO.For decades, the accounting and business advisory industry has evolved from traditional bookkeeping into comprehensive advisory services. Today, technology is the differentiator—and firms that fail to integrate it risk being left behind.By acquiring Ecom Industries, SMAART is accelerating its transformation into a technology-first professional services firm, ensuring its clients have access to cutting-edge tools, software automations, and AI-driven efficiencies that were once the domain of only the largest global firms.“This acquisition allows us to combine financial expertise with advanced technology,” said Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART Company.“We are not just keeping pace with the future; we are defining it. Our clients expect more than financial reports and tax returns; they expect insights, automation, and solutions that save time and money. With Ecom’s assets and David Lopez on board, we are now positioned to deliver that at scale.”LEADERSHIP AND VISION: DRIVING INNOVATIONAs part of the transition, David Lopez, founder and senior developer of Ecom Industries, joins SMAART Company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Vice President of Technology Services. In his new role, Lopez will spearhead the build-out of SMAART Company’s Technology Services division and oversee the integration of Ecom’s proprietary platforms into SMAART Company’s service portfolio.Lopez and his team will focus on:1. Custom Software Solutions – Tailored solutions designed around clients’ unique business processes and needs.2. Business Process Optimization – Streamlining client's operations with process automation, machine learning, and AI oversight.3. Software-to-Software Integrations – Ensuring critical business tools work seamlessly together, eliminating redundancies and increasing productivity.4. Machine Learning & AI Applications – Leveraging the entities financial and non-financial data to drive smarter and faster decision-making.“Our new acquisition helps us transition from semi-automatic, human-assisted systems to fully automated AI-driven solutions with humans as quality control,” said Gus Gonzalez. “That’s the competitive edge that will set us apart.”TECHNOLOGY ASSETS ACQUIREDThe acquisition brings significant proprietary technology onto SMAART Company’s software-as-a-service menu, further enhancing the company’s value proposition and shareholder return:A. KoreCRM: a Customizable CRM Platform – Tailored for small businesses, giving clients enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of the cost.B. KorePay: Web3 Payment Gateway and Merchant Services – Bridging traditional banking (Visa, Mastercard) with the future of blockchain-enabled payments.C. AdKore: a Next-Level Marketing & Advertising Platform – Offering cost-effective advertising channels that rival Google and other search engines.“The addition of these assets improves our valuation, adds stability, diversifies revenue streams, and positions us for growth in ways most accounting firms cannot yet imagine,” added Dominguez.REDEFINING ACCOUNTING AND ADVISORY SERVICESThis acquisition represents a pivotal shift in what it means to be an accounting and advisory firm. SMAART Company is now among the few mid-sized firms capable of delivering integrated financial and technological solutions; a combination that has traditionally been dominated by the “Big Four”.For clients, this means access to:1. Smarter Accounting Systems that reduce errors and improve reporting speed.2. Tax Efficiencies Powered by AI, ensuring compliance while uncovering new opportunities.3. Business Advisory Services enhanced by technology-driven insights, giving clients actionable recommendations rather than just historical analysis.“This isn’t just growth for SMAART; it’s growth for our clients,” said Dominguez.“We are equipping small and mid-sized businesses with tools that were once out of reach. This levels the playing field and helps them compete with larger enterprises.”A VISION FOR THE FUTUREBy combining SMAART Company’s financial expertise with Ecom’s technological innovation, the company is poised to redefine the fintech landscape. The integration of Ecom’s platforms and expertise enables SMAART to offer a comprehensive suite of services that address the evolving needs of modern businesses.From predictive analytics to automated workflows, SMAART Company is committed to delivering solutions that simplify complexity and drive measurable value.“We’re not just keeping pace with the future, we’re shaping it,” said Dominguez. “With Ecom Industries’ capabilities and David Lopez’s leadership, SMAART is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an ever-changing world.”ABOUT SMAART COMPANYSMAART Company is a rapidly expanding leader in accounting, tax, business advisory, and now technology services. With a mission to simplify complexity and deliver value, SMAART combines financial expertise with advanced technology to empower business owners to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.