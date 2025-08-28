Tiber Health MSMS Students Lead Global Health Mission in Belize

Young Girl Practices writing with new prosthetic limb

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from the Master of Science in Medical Sciences ( MSMS ) program at Tiber Health partner universities—including Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCUHS), Jacksonville University (JU) and Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) recently returned from a transformative global health mission in Belize.This weeklong experience united MSMS students from across the Tiber Health Network in providing hands-on clinical care, community health education, and cultural exchange while learning firsthand the challenges and opportunities of delivering care in underserved rural communities.The students were able to apply the medical knowledge gained throughout the MSMS program during time spent in rural health clinics, home visits and a city hospital. The mission, supported by local leaders, Tiber Health and the Global Health ImPAct organization, offered the opportunity to assist with essential medical support and educational outreach to communities throughout the regionAn Impactful Experience for Aspiring Medical Students• Assisted community health workers in a rural medical clinic, including village home visits and a pop-up clinic on a company farm• Helped facilitate distribution of LN-4 prosthetic arms to nearly 20 patients• Supported women’s health initiatives, by hosting an educational session on sexual health• Collaborated with Belizean healthcare providers in a local city hospital and private rural health clinic to better understand global health systems• Assisted community health workers with basic training on use of donated OTC medications and supplies• Participated in cultural exchange events and lived in the jungle for a truly immersive experience“This mission embodies Tiber Health’s vision—expanding access to high-quality medical education while empowering future healthcare leaders to make a global impact,” said Elizabeth Riebling, staff advisor for the mission and Director of Project Management at Tiber Health. “These experiences will help our students see how their training translates into real-world impact.”To see more from the trip and hear directly from the students involved, check out our YouTube Channel. About Tiber Health and MSMSThe Master of Science in Medical Sciences Program is an 11-month program designed to prepare students for future careers in medicine, dentistry, and other health professions. The program is part of the Tiber Health Network, which connects students to a nationwide community of aspiring healthcare leaders. Tiber Health is an education technology company transforming the way medical and health sciences education is delivered. Through innovative data-driven models and partnerships with universities across the United States, Tiber Health expands access to high-quality medical education and equips students with the skills and cultural competencies needed to meet the healthcare challenges of tomorrow. For more information about Tiber Health and its MSMS program, visit: www.msms.tiberhealth.com

