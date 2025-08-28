Shari Alyse Takes 'Joy on the Road' as She Embarks on an 8-City National Journey in an RV to Reignite Joy Across America

The tour kicks off 9/4 in L.A., CA and will bridge her mission of virtual inspiration with connection. Meaningful conversations, social experiments, and more!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckle up! Because best-selling author, international speaker, and host of “ Good Morning Joy ” with Shari Alyse is embarking on an exciting journey with a very special “Good Morning Joy: Joy Drive,” eight-episode/eight-city tour. She will be traveling cross-country in an RV to inspire, uplift, and connect communities with her signature message of joy, resilience, and authenticity.The nationwide tour will kick off Thursday September 4th in the City of Angels, Los Angeles, CA, before shipping off to sunny San Diego, bringing Shari’s mission directly to people where they live and gather—bridging virtual inspiration with real-life connection. Through meaningful conversations, social experiments, and immersive experiences, “Good Morning Joy: Joy Drive,” in partnership with Creation Studios, showcases individuals whose lives reflect one or more of Shari’s five pillars of joy: self-connection, purpose, creativity, nature, and community.Tour Stops:• 9/4 – Los Angeles, CA• 9/4-9/5 - San Diego, CA• 9/7 - Casper, WY• 9/10-9/12 - Bethesda, MD & Washington D.C.• 9/15-9/16 - Memphis, TN• 9/19 - Dallas, TX• 9/23 - Neptune Beach, FL• 9/24 - Orlando, FL• 9/25 – Miami, FLOther Stops:• 9/6 – Kanab, UT• 9/9 – Chicago, IL• 9/17 – New Orleans, LA• 9/21 – Tuscaloosa, ALAfter losing her father, facing the transitions of midlife, and navigating the challenges that come with it, Shari is seeking to reignite her own spark. Along the way, she invites viewers to join her in discovering how ordinary people from all walks of life have tapped into extraordinary joy—even in the midst of adversity.“We all crave connection and joy, especially in times of uncertainty. This isn’t a show about chasing happiness or pretending life is perfect,” says Shari. “It’s about showing that joy exists for all of us, even when life feels heavy. This journey is for anyone who’s ever wondered if they can feel alive again - - I’m right there with you, finding out.”Known as “America’s Joy Magnet”, Shari has reached more than 10 Million people through her community and educational engagement, is a 2x TEDx speaker, has built a devoted following, and is bestselling author of the book, “ Love Yourself Happy ,” available on Amazon.A special thanks to Joy Drive’s official sponsor:Brave Healer PublishingAbout Shari AlyseShari Alyse has been seen by millions as a regularly featured guest on national and local news stations, amassing more than 150+ followers across social media. She is a successful motivational speaker, bestselling author of “Love Yourself Happy,” and the host of “Good Morning Joy,” ranking in the Top 10 on BINGE (including #1), and streaming on multiple major platforms. Known for her infectious positivity, she has dedicated her life to helping others find and embrace joy in their everyday lives.Watch her TEDx Talks here:The Power of Perspective and Being WrongHow Self-Connection Leads to Joy“Good Morning Joy” and “Good Morning Joy: Joy Drive” can be streamed here:Amazon Prime | Roku | Apple TV | BINGE | Tubi + other networksFollow Shari:###Media Contact:Leyla Gulen818-290-2861tidepointpr@gmail.comtidepointpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.