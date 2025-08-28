Author Suzannah Tulloch-Facer Inspires Young Readers to Dream Big with Children’s Book Tommy Meets the Moon

Suzannah Tulloch - Facer (Author) Tommy Meets The Moon

AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades in the making, Tommy Meets the Moon, the enchanting children’s book by Suzannah Tulloch-Facer, is finally ready to delight young hearts and imaginations.The story follows six-year-old Tommy, a curious and imaginative boy captivated by the moon’s ever-changing shapes. One night, after wishing on the brightest star for answers, Tommy drifts off to sleep—only to be awakened by a golden light. A radiant star named Ellie appears, sent to make his wish come true. Together, they journey through the night sky to meet a very special friend who holds the answers he seeks.On his magical adventure, Tommy experiences moments of fear, courage, faith, and friendship, returning home with a heart full of wonder and the comforting knowledge that he can visit his celestial friends each night.Tommy Meets the Moon is more than just a bedtime story—it’s a celebration of imagination, kindness, and the belief that anything is possible. Suzannah shares, “I always had a vision of reaching out to as many children as I could, to open their hearts and let them feel the joy of imagination. In a world where technology often dulls our emotions, I wanted to remind children to dream freely and create without limits.”Suzannah Tulloch-Facer is a Body, Mind, and Spirit facilitator with nearly 30 years of experience helping others connect with creativity and joy. Originally from Victoria, she opened her own Dancing Academy to inspire children through performance, producing 15 concerts annually. Her background spans opera, musical theatre, professional performance, art, massage therapy, nutrition, colour therapy, and children’s writing.Though Tommy Meets the Moon is her first published book, it’s the first of many—Suzannah has two additional stories, No Time for Breakfast and My Best Friend, as well as a planned sequel, Tommy’s Magic Book.At its heart, Tommy Meets the Moon encourages children to believe in themselves, cherish their imagination, and spread kindness wherever they go. “Always be in touch with your thoughts and imagination,” says Suzannah. “Keep dreaming and creating—because that’s what our souls are craving.”Tommy Meets the Moon is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information, visit www.beautifulsoul.me

Suzannah Tulloch- Facer on Global Book Network with Zach Feldman!

