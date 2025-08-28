Jenkins Design Build Earns Top Honors at 2025 Texas Association of Builders Star Awards

Jenkins Design Build, an award-winning Austin-based luxury design build firm, recognized with four 2025 Texas Association of Builders Star Awards.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenkins Design Build, a nationally recognized luxury design build firm based in Austin, has once again been celebrated among the best in Texas homebuilding, receiving multiple distinctions at the 2025 Texas Association of Builders (TAB) Star Awards.

The Star Awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious programs in the state, honoring excellence in residential architecture, design, and construction. This year, Jenkins Design Build received four awards in the $8–9 million custom home division:

- Best Kitchen

- Best Owner’s Suite

- Best Outdoor Living Space

- Best Architectural Design

The ceremony, held at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, brought together the state’s leading builders, architects, and industry professionals.

“These honors reflect the artistry and dedication of our in-house team of award winning architects, designers, and builders,” said Bethany Jenkins, President of Jenkins Design Build. “Because we integrate architecture, interiors, and construction under one roof, we provide clients with a seamless process that ensures each home is beautifully designed, thoughtfully detailed, and impeccably built. While these particular projects were recognized in the $8–9M range, our design build approach is applied to every custom home we create, from $3M residences to $10M+ estates.”

For more than three decades, Jenkins Design Build has set the benchmark for luxury custom homes in Central Texas. With hundreds of industry awards and a portfolio that blends timeless architecture with modern innovation, the firm continues to shape Austin’s most distinctive neighborhoods. Its integrated design build model provides clients with a single point of accountability from concept through construction, an approach that consistently delivers highly personalized, architecturally significant homes.

Founded in 1992, Jenkins Design Build (also known as Jenkins Custom Homes) is an award-winning luxury design build firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. With an in-house team of nationally recognized architects, interior designers, and builders, Jenkins specializes in creating distinctive residences tailored to each client’s lifestyle and vision. The firm has received hundreds of prestigious industry honors and has been featured in national design and architectural publications.

