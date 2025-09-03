Planet Home Lending Expands Footprint to Tennessee with Corbin Leach

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, continues to expand its geographical footprint. Planet is excited to add the state of Tennessee and welcomes Mortgage Loan Officer Corbin Leach Sr. (NMLS ID# 2072078) to the Planet team. Leach is licensed in Tennessee and Georgia.The Chattanooga/North Georgia region is experiencing a surge in relocations from states like California, New York, and Florida, driven by lower costs of living, no state income tax in Tennessee, and a vibrant housing market. Leach said Planet’s diverse product lineup—including VA, FHA renovation loans, and specialty lending programs like Planet’s Down Payment Assistance and Buy Now. Sell Later.—is key to meeting the needs of these relocating buyers, retirees, and second home purchasers.Planet’s Buy Now. Sell Later. program allows clients to secure their next home before selling their current one. The national lender also offers a wide range of programs—like down payment assistance—designed to support buyers at every stage of homeownership.“Our FHA-based down payment assistance program helps buyers purchase a home for less than a $1 down with no income cap and no need for perfect credit,” Leach said. “It’s available to all homebuyers, not just first-timers, and it even works with condos and manufactured homes.”With a passion for educating clients, Leach also specializes in guiding first-time homebuyers through every step of the mortgage process. He ensures they understand their options, including available programs.“I want my clients to feel confident and informed,” Leach said. “When you work with me, I explain every term and answer every question, so you’re confident you made the right decisions.”Leach is also eager to grow Planet’s presence in manufactured housing lending and builder partnerships, addressing a growing need in the local market.“Corbin’s client-first mindset, product expertise, and deep local connections make him a tremendous asset to Planet,” said Matt Payan, SVP of National Production Distributed Retail. “He’s exactly the kind of leader who can grow our brand in competitive, high-demand markets like Chattanooga and North Georgia.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com

