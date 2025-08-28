TopQuadrant Hires Data & AI Leader to Drive GTM Launch of AI Copilot for Data Governance Powered by Knowledge Graphs

Ingrid Ramos Nakamura joins TopQuadrant to accelerate AI data governance product growth

Ingrid Ramos Nakamura joins TopQuadrant as Head of Marketing to accelerate Go-to-Market growth of AI for data governance, metadata management, and agentic AI

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TopQuadrant, the leading data governance platform powered by knowledge graphs, today announced the appointment of Ingrid Ramos Nakamura as Head of Marketing. The hire underscores TopQuadrant’s momentum as it expands its position as the semantic platform of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises building AI-ready data foundations.

Ramos Nakamura most recently led demand generation initiatives at deepset, where she worked on Haystack, the open source AI orchestration platform for building, testing, and deploying generative AI products—leveraging innovations such as graphRAG, agentic AI, and MCP. She also brings deep experience in enterprise knowledge graph technology from her prior role at Stardog.

“Knowledge graph-powered technology is uniquely positioned to address the trust, grounding, and governance challenges enterprises face in moving AI projects out of POC and into production, ensuring that AI and its workflows are anchored in a company’s proprietary business context, data, and models,” said Ramos Nakamura. “I am excited to contribute real-world use case experience on how enterprises are deploying AI and to support TopQuadrant customers as they build their AI-ready data foundations.”

TopQuadrant’s flagship platform, TopBraid EDG, is widely used by Fortune 500 companies to unify and govern enterprise data at scale. Powered by knowledge graph technology, EDG ensures that data communicates business context across disparate systems regardless of structure or location. The result is a layer of AI governance that builds trust without inhibiting innovation—enabling both active metadata management and compliance and policy-as-code, two essential components for AI-ready data foundations.

“TopQuadrant is expanding our role in preparing enterprise data—and the humans who depend on it—for trusted AI,” said Nimit Mehta, CEO of TopQuadrant. “Across all lines of business, our teams are committed to helping customers build their AI governance layer by ensuring that enterprise data and its meaning are accurately reflected in AI pipelines, and that workflows are governed directly in the data layer to enable safe, responsible AI innovation.”

The upcoming release of TopBraid EDG will include EDG Copilot™, an embedded AI assistant designed to accelerate the building of knowledge graphs, semantic assets, and AI-ready data foundations.

About TopQuadrant

TopQuadrant turns complex data into AI-ready data foundations for the world’s most innovative enterprises. Its flagship data governance platform, TopBraid EDG, uses knowledge graph technology to unify and govern enterprise data at scale. EDG enables active metadata management and the creation of semantic data products that interconnect taxonomies, ontologies, policies, structured data, and unstructured content—ensuring that data carries business meaning across disparate systems. The result is a layer of AI governance that safeguards data while enabling innovation. Learn more at https://www.topquadrant.com/.

