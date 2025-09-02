Innovators for Nonprofit Impact: John Pressley on the Power of Purpose-Driven IT with Apparo

John Pressley

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Apparo helped me make a real impact in my community — and it never felt like extra effort.”That’s how John Pressley, Managing Director of Clean Energy Digital Strategy & Engineering of Duke Energy Corporation, describes his journey with Apparo, a nonprofit that empowers other nonprofits through transformative technology solutions.Learn more about partnering with Apparo to create positive impact in our communities at apparo.org or reach out directly to info@apparo.org.As a member of Apparo’s Board of Directors and a long-time advocate for corporate social impact, John Pressley brings both passion and perspective to the table. His involvement with Apparo has not only enhanced his community contributions, but it’s also helped build powerful professional connections and deepened his understanding of how technology can be a true force for good.Finding the Right Fit for Giving BackFor many busy professionals, finding time for philanthropy can be difficult. But Pressley found something different in Apparo, an avenue for truly meaningful impact that aligned perfectly with his interests and strengths.“Apparo’s model fits me so well. I wanted to learn about what other companies are doing in IT, socialize with top IT minds in Charlotte, and make a true impact in the community that I live in. All this was easily accomplished when I joined Apparo, and it felt like minimal effort to find the time and actually make an impact.”Through volunteer consulting projects and leadership opportunities, he found his time well-spent, and the outcomes deeply rewarding. This perfect intersection of community, career, and cause was the spark that ignited a lasting commitment.Powering Nonprofits Through TechnologyThrough his leadership at Duke Energy, John has led teams in supporting nonprofits through Apparo’s programs. These partnerships deliver immediate, tangible benefits:“Duke Energy consistently has teams engaged to support nonprofits in our communities. Each time we participate as skilled volunteers , we get immediate feedback that their efforts made an impact. Many times, the nonprofit will say, ‘we couldn’t have done it without your help.’”Apparo doesn’t focus on just one cause. Instead, they uplift a diverse range of nonprofits, helping them streamline systems, secure data, adopt AI tools, and more, so they can focus on what matters most: their missions. It’s this kind of direct, visible impact that keeps John Pressley and his colleagues engaged, knowing that every hour and every solution is helping nonprofits grow stronger and serve more people.A Win-Win for Tech LeadersApparo’s model doesn’t just serve nonprofits, it creates value for technology leaders, too. According to Pressley, the benefits are significant:“You can lower the number of meetings and vendor emails, just say ‘let’s connect at the next Apparo event.’ You help raise thousands for charity. You learn from your peers about how other companies are solving complex problems. And you connect with experts across nearly every IT discipline.”It’s not just community service — it’s community building.Looking Ahead: AI and the Future of ImpactAs AI reshapes industries, its potential to scale nonprofit impact is huge. Pressley sees Apparo playing a crucial role in this transformation.“If a typical company can gain 20%+ in efficiencies from AI, imagine what that could do for a nonprofit. What if every nonprofit raised 20% more money and served 20% more people with 20% more impact?”Following the conclusion of Apparo’s Bank of America AI Foundations Cohort, recent participant Meg Fencil, of Sustain Charlotte, shares, “It's really exciting to feel like we're ahead of the curve, even though we have more to learn, as a nonprofit, it's great to have a solid AI foundation.”Apparo is positioning nonprofits to harness these technologies, ensuring they’re not left behind in the next wave of innovation.One Word: InnovativeWhen asked to sum up Apparo’s value in one word, John Pressley doesn’t hesitate:“Innovative.”“Apparo is using the power of CIOs as a mechanism to help get vendors to fund nonprofits. That money might have only gone to get into the door of a company — and now it’s being redirected to helping nonprofits across Charlotte. It’s a win-win-win.”Apparo is more than a nonprofit — they are a tech-powered catalyst for good. Whether you’re a business leader, funder, or skilled individual looking to make a difference, there's a place for you to help drive community impact. Get started at apparo.org or reach out directly to info@apparo.org.

