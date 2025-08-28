Chase Roofing and Shine Fort Lauderdale Leaders Recognized for Community and Business Leadership

Stephanie Briggs of Shine Fort Lauderdale and John Guglielmi of Chase Roofing, two respected South Florida business leaders recognized for their community involvement and leadership.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Roofing and Shine Fort Lauderdale announced today that two of their team leaders, Stephanie Briggs and John Guglielmi, have been formally recognized by multiple South Florida chambers and organizations for their outstanding contributions to business growth and community service.Stephanie Briggs, General Manager of Shine Fort Lauderdale, has been honored for her active role in chambers of commerce across the region, including the Parkland Chamber of Commerce, the Pompano Beach, Margate, and Lighthouse Point Chamber of Commerce, the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, and Leaders Exchanging Opportunities (LEO). Her involvement highlights a continued commitment to strengthening local business networks and supporting South Florida’s economic development.John Guglielmi, VP of Business Development at Chase Roofing, currently serves on the Executive Board of the Pompano Beach, Margate, and Lighthouse Point Chamber of Commerce and chairs their Out for Business Networking Group. He is also a Board Member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and its GLBX (LGBTQ+ Council) and serves as Chair of the Oakland Park Wilton Manors Uptown Council. His leadership within these organizations reflects his dedication to helping businesses grow and thrive across the region.Both Briggs and Guglielmi are also active members of the Executives’ Association of South Florida, collaborating with other leaders to promote innovation and business development. In addition, they support several nonprofits including Rescue Rebels, Suits Stilettos & Lipstick, United Way Broward, Make a Wish, and the Broward Partnership for the Homeless.“At Chase Roofing and Shine Fort Lauderdale, our mission goes beyond business. We focus on building relationships, giving back, and strengthening our community,” said John Guglielmi, VP of Business Development at Chase Roofing.This recognition underscores the shared values of Chase Roofing and Shine Fort Lauderdale, reflecting a strong culture of leadership, service, and community engagement.

