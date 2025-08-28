Lantern UAS Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Counter-UAS Technologies

Lantern Solutions secures U.S. Army Contract award to advance innovative counter-drone technologies for defense and critical infrastructure.

AI lets us shrink decision time from minutes to moments—giving soldiers the confidence to neutralize drone threats before they become battlefield problems” — David Hansell

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lantern UAS, a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and airspace security solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Army. The award will support the company’s development of advanced, AI-driven counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) technologies designed to detect, track, and mitigate drone threats in complex operational environments.The rapid global proliferation of drones has created new challenges for defense and homeland security. Small, inexpensive UAS can threaten critical infrastructure, disrupt operations, and endanger deployed personnel. Lantern UAS’s AI-based approach leverages machine learning and advanced data fusion to provide faster, more accurate threat identification and decision support—key capabilities in an environment where split-second responses can make the difference between mission success and failure. By fusing radar, RF, acoustic, and optical sensor data into a single picture, generating risk-ranked response options in real time, Lantern UAS can deliver a streamlined, operator-first interface that cuts through the noise and accelerates decision-making“Winning this award represents a significant milestone for Lantern UAS,” said David Hansell, CEO of Lantern UAS. “Our team combines deep operational experience in unmanned systems with regulatory and technical expertise. By integrating artificial intelligence into counter-drone solutions, we can continue to develop solutions to stay ahead of adversaries who are constantly adapting their tactics. This award underscores our commitment to protecting people and infrastructure from emerging airspace threats.”Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lantern UAS has built a reputation for bridging aviation regulatory knowledge with practical applications in UAS operations and counter-UAS technology. The company advises government agencies, defense partners, and private organizations, while also developing tools that harness AI to enhance airspace awareness and security.According to Ben Rohrbaugh, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Lantern UAS, “The world faces an increasingly complex threat environment, where commercial and military drones can be used in unexpected and dangerous ways. Artificial intelligence gives us the ability to recognize patterns, predict behavior, and respond more effectively than ever before. At Lantern UAS, we believe AI-driven counter-drone solutions are not just the future of defense—they are a necessity today.”During the contract, Lantern UAS will collaborate closely with Army stakeholders to evaluate operational requirements and demonstrate the feasibility of its AI-based C-UAS approach. The company’s research will focus on scalable, modular solutions that can adapt across mission sets—from defending forward-operating bases to protecting urban critical infrastructure in the homeland.This award represents Lantern UAS’s vital engagement with the U.S. Army and marks an important step in the company’s mission to deliver next-generation UAS and counter-UAS solutions to military and security partners worldwide.About Lantern UASLantern UAS is an Austin, Texas–based aviation consulting and technology company specializing in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS solutions. Founded in 2017, the company partners with government agencies, defense organizations, and private industry to deliver innovative tools that enhance airspace security and resilience. Lantern UAS combines regulatory expertise, operational experience, and AI-driven innovation to address the rapidly evolving challenges of unmanned systems. Lantern UAS has worked with the Department of Homeland Security to explore drone-based radiation scanning solutions for deployment in Maritime and Port Environments and provides aviation and aerospace consulting services to numerous organizations around the United States. Lantern UAS is proud to be a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

