LEAGUE Real Estate Honors Brokerage Director Nicole Clifton for 25 Years in Real Estate

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAGUE Real Estate is proud to honor Brokerage Director, Nicole Clifton , as she marks an impressive 25 years in the real estate industry. A trusted mentor, leader, and cornerstone of the brokerage, Nicole’s influence has shaped not only the success of LEAGUE agents but also the broader Fort Worth real estate community.Born and raised in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Nicole began her career at Coldwell Banker before spending several years on the development side of real estate and later five years in commercial real estate. In 2018, she found her professional home at LEAGUE Real Estate, where she quickly became an integral part of the leadership team. Today, she serves as Brokerage Director, guiding over 100 agents with wisdom, care, and professionalism.“Nicole is strong, consistent, patient, and faithful,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-Founder of LEAGUE Real Estate. “She is positive, responsive, and professional. She has grit and a high value for justice. She fights for her people, and she brings a perspective to leadership that helps us see what we may have missed.”As Brokerage Director, Nicole serves as the go-to resource for agents navigating everything from complex tax questions to challenging contract negotiations. Her ability to balance technical expertise with empathy has made her a trusted mentor and an essential part of the LEAGUE culture.Nicole was one of the very first to join LEAGUE Real Estate, compelled by the brokerage’s mission of collaboration, service, and creativity. “LEAGUE is a fit for me because I needed the synergy of ethical, professional associates,” Nicole said. “I knew each of the owners, trusted their leadership, and wanted something local and strong yet small enough that we can collaborate.”Her colleagues and agents agree. “I’ve known Nicole for a long time, and seeing her step into the Brokerage Director role at LEAGUE has been such a great fit,” said Luke Syres, Marketing Director. “She’s a key part of our leadership team, and I have so much trust in her. Her knowledge of real estate is second to none, and our agents are truly lucky to have her in their corner.”Beyond her professional expertise, Nicole is admired for her relatability and authenticity. “She ran her business, assisted others’ businesses, balanced self-employment with personal struggles, paid school tuition, raised kids, and ridden out the roller coaster that is the real estate industry,” Anderson added. “She understands firsthand the challenges of balancing work, family, health, and life in this demanding field.”Nicole’s legacy at LEAGUE Real Estate reflects the company’s core values of service, collaboration, and independence. As the leading locally owned independent brokerage in Fort Worth, LEAGUE continues to set itself apart by empowering agents with innovative media, marketing resources, and community-driven leadership.“Nicole embodies everything we believe in at LEAGUE,” said Anderson. “Her loyalty, her leadership, and her passion for people have helped shape our brokerage into what it is today. We are incredibly fortunate to have her guiding our agents and serving our community.”As LEAGUE Real Estate celebrates this milestone, the company extends its deepest gratitude to Nicole Clifton for her 25 years of dedication to the industry and for being the heart of the brokerage’s success.About LEAGUE Real EstateLEAGUE Real Estate is Fort Worth’s leading independently owned brokerage, built on a culture of service and collaboration. Founded in 2016 by partners Matt Lewis, Jeff Anderson, and Luke Syres, LEAGUE has grown to more than 100 agents serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex in both residential and commercial real estate.At LEAGUE, “Ready To Serve” is more than a tagline, it’s the heartbeat of the brokerage, putting people and relationships first. Guided by “Success Through Collaboration,” LEAGUE empowers agents through mentorship, teamwork, and media-driven marketing that helps them tell better stories and deliver unmatched results for clients.As the leading Fort Worth independent brokerage , LEAGUE combines local ownership and deep community roots with creative, StoryBrand-driven marketing strategies through LEAGUE Media. This blend of expertise, innovation, and relationship-driven service makes LEAGUE a trusted partner for both agents and clients across the Metroplex.

