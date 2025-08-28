Shanghai Summer 2025: Innovative Products Power a Season of Global Consumption

Shanghai Summer Global Ambassador

Shanghai Summer 2025 unites airlines, hotels, dining, and payments to welcome millions of global visitors with seamless citywide experiences.

SHANGHAI, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai’s summer has become more than a season — it is now a city-wide invitation for the world to engage, explore, and consume. As the “ Shanghai Summer ” International Consumption Season gains momentum, its impact on inbound tourism is unmistakable. During the inaugural edition, international visitor arrivals grew by 42.2% year-on-year, while foreign card spending surged by 68.2%. This year, the momentum has continued: from January to June alone, Shanghai welcomed 4.25 million inbound visitors, up 38.5%, with tax-free sales climbing 85% and “instant tax refund” purchases increasing more than 28-fold. These figures confirm Shanghai’s reputation as “China’s first stop for inbound tourism” and highlight the importance of enhancing international-friendly products and services.Taking Flight: China Eastern’s Summer DealsTo capture this wave of global visitors, China Eastern Airlines launched a “Summer Early-Bird Plan” on its multilingual website. Small groups of three to nine passengers enjoy instant discounts on joint bookings, while early-bird tickets lock in competitive one-price fares. Covering popular international routes, these offers deliver flexibility and cost savings for travelers flying to Shanghai during peak season.Greater ease in payment solutionsPayment convenience is key to the international visitor experience. UnionPay has released a limited-edition “Shanghai Summer” themed card, merging seasonal design with exclusive perks across retail, dining, and travel. In parallel, Visa has created the Shanghai Summer Payment-Friendly Demonstration Zone, where visitors enjoy seamless acceptance across transport, shopping, attractions, and tax refund outlets — from QR codes to contactless cards and Pay-enabled devices. Together, these initiatives reinforce Shanghai’s role as a global consumption hub.Hospitality Meets Lifestyle: Marriott’s Summer RewardsHotels, too, are joining the celebration. Marriott Bonvoy, in partnership with UnionPay, now offers overseas cardholders special discounts and bonus points when booking Shanghai properties through its official app or website. To enhance the seasonal spirit, participating hotels have launched curated dining menus and culture-driven experience packages, blending luxury accommodation with the city’s unique urban narratives.Gastronomy with Local Flavor: The Must-Eat GuideFor many travelers, food is at the heart of exploration. Dazhong Dianping’s “Summer Must-Eat Plan” provides a trilingual guide — in Chinese, English, and Korean — spotlighting Shanghai’s signature restaurants across four major districts. Featuring authentic Shanghainese cuisine and contemporary fusion, the guide doubles as both a dining compass and a cultural introduction, ensuring foreign visitors savor the essence of the city’s culinary identity.Seamless Urban Exploration: Mobility & PassesBeyond shopping and dining, smart mobility ensures that visitors navigate Shanghai with ease. The Shanghai Pass One-Day Ticket integrates public transport, cultural attractions, and retail discounts into a single card, delivering an all-in-one experience. Meanwhile, ride-hailing giant DiDi offers its fully localized English-language app with international payment options and 24/7 support, while Amap (Gaode) provides an English navigation platform with personalized recommendations for landmarks, dining, and shopping. Together, these tools simplify urban travel and enrich the journey.Culture and Hospitality IntertwinedJin Jiang International has launched “Taste Shanghai Passport,” inviting visitors to discover 20 landmark hotels through themed dining and collectible dining passes. This campaign blends culinary memory with urban storytelling, showcasing how hospitality brands can transform seasonal events into immersive cultural experiences.A Season of DiscoveryFrom aviation to accommodation, payments to gastronomy, Shanghai Summer 2025 is more than a retail campaign — it is a carefully orchestrated network of products and services tailored for global travelers. With rising inbound arrivals and expanding international partnerships, Shanghai continues to prove that meaningful consumption is not only about transactions, but about creating stories, experiences, and memories that travelers take home.

