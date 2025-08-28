JoyyFest Brings Turkish Flavors and Eurasian Performances to Bellevue on September 14

JOYYFEST RSVP NOW

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JoyyFest will fill the shoreline with the tastes, sounds, and colors of many cultures at The Event Center at Vasa Park Resort on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Set beside Lake Sammamish, the one-day gathering invites neighbors and visitors to share an afternoon of food, music, dance, and hands-on arts in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Admission is free; food is for sale.The culinary spotlight shines on Turkish cuisine, presented in a simple, crowd-pleasing selection of beloved favorites—including döner, Adana kebab, lahmacun, mantı, and gözleme—alongside a comforting regional staple, Turkmen plav. All food offerings at JoyyFest are halal.On the main stage, a full afternoon of cultural performances and traditional dances will bring Eurasian rhythm to the waterfront. Audiences can expect quick-stepping Turkmen and Kyrgyz ensembles, sweeping Kazakh choreography, and crowd-pleasing sets from Azeri and Uzbek groups. Between numbers, performers will share brief notes about the stories and instruments behind the melodies, turning the stage into both a celebration and a living classroom.Around the park, culture stands hosted by community volunteers offer a closer look at heritage and everyday life. Visitors can learn a greeting, explore textiles and symbols, and discover the traditions that inspire the music and food on display. Hands-on art stations invite everyone to try Ebru (paper marbling), see the luminous detail of Tezhip/Tezhib (illumination), receive a henna design, and build patterned mosaics to take home. A dedicated Kids Corner adds bubbles, face painting, balloon fun, and lawn games so families can enjoy the day together at an easy pace.JoyyFest is also a chance to connect. Local organizations and community leaders will be present throughout the afternoon, and the lakeside setting encourages conversations that begin over a shared plate and continue long after the music fades. Whether you’re meeting potential collaborators, reconnecting with friends, or discovering a new favorite dish, the atmosphere is designed for conversation and discovery. Come have fun—it’s a good opportunity for networking and trying new things. And as the organizers like to say: come and enjoy foods for sale and cultural vibrance in Bellevue.“JoyyFest is about everyday hospitality,” said the organizing team. “When people share a plate, learn a dance step, or try a new craft together, something opens. Our hope is that guests leave with full hearts, a few new phrases, and a deeper appreciation for the neighbors they share this region with.”The event is made possible with community support. Café Sabah Renton is recognized as this year’s honored signature sponsor, and owner Kareem has shared that he’s happy to support the celebration and its mission of unity through culture.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, September 14, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMLocation: The Event Center at Vasa Park Resort, 3549 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA 98008Admission: Free entry; food available for purchase (all halal)Info & updates: joyyfest.orgWebsite: https://joyyfest.org About JoyyFestJoyyFest (joyy festival) is a community celebration of food and art that spotlights cultural diversity through cuisine, performance, and craft. The festival gathers chefs, artists, dancers, and families for an inclusive day of discovery—creating connection through shared experiences on the shores of Lake Sammamish.

