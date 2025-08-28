Celebrating 45 Years: Atlas Plumbing Continues Legacy as a Woman-Owned Company

Atlas Plumbing, a woman-owned company founded in 1980, marks 45 years of serving Las Vegas with expert plumbing services

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Plumbing, a Vegas-born and family-operated plumbing company founded in 1980, is commemorating 45 years of service in the Las Vegas Valley. The company remains woman-owned under the leadership of Sunshine Ray, daughter of founder Bob Ray. Over the past four decades, Atlas Plumbing has maintained its focus on providing licensed residential and commercial plumbing services while preserving its local roots and family-led structure.Celebrating a Milestone of Growth and LeadershipSince its founding, Atlas Plumbing has remained headquartered in Las Vegas, expanding its service capabilities while maintaining its family-owned structure. The company has been featured in My Vegas Magazine as the “Best Plumbing Company” and has received recognition in the Best of Las Vegas Awards in both 2022 and 2023. Atlas Plumbing is also a certified distributor and installer of the Tyvarian Shower System, a solid-surface shower wall product designed for durability and ease of maintenance.Commitment to Community and Industry StandardsAtlas Plumbing continues to operate with a service model that emphasizes transparency, technician training, and customer support. Its team of licensed professionals performs a range of plumbing services and adheres to a policy of non-commission-based compensation, a structure intended to prioritize technical accuracy and informed recommendations over sales volume.Over the past four decades, the company has adapted to changes in building codes, environmental standards, and customer expectations. Its long-term presence reflects continuity in ownership, consistent service delivery, and a focus on addressing both immediate plumbing needs and long-term system planning for property owners in the region.Updated Offers and Client Support InitiativesIn recognition of its 45th anniversary, Atlas Plumbing is updating its service offerings to include:-Senior and Veteran Discounts of up to 10% Financing options with no required payments for 12 months-Free estimates and consultations on residential and commercial plumbing projectsThese programs are designed to support accessibility and affordability for both new and returning clients.Customer Engagement and Continued CommitmentAs part of its anniversary celebration, Atlas Plumbing is inviting past clients and local residents to share their experiences with the company. Feedback plays a key role in ongoing service development and helps others make informed decisions when selecting plumbing professionals. Those who wish to leave a review can do so by visiting https://www.atlasplumbinglv.com About Atlas PlumbingAtlas Plumbing is a woman-owned, family-operated plumbing company that has served the Las Vegas Valley since 1980. Originally founded by Bob Ray, the company is now led by his daughter, Sunshine, who continues the family’s commitment to honest work and reliable service. What began as a small business handling basic plumbing needs has grown into a licensed provider of full residential and commercial plumbing solutions.Backed by four generations of plumbing experience, Atlas Plumbing operates with a team of trained technicians and the latest tools to meet local plumbing standards. The company is known for offering one-year labor warranties, clear pricing, and extended service hours without extra weekend fees. These long-standing practices reflect a business model built on integrity, responsibility, and customer-focused care.To learn more about services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.atlasplumbinglv.com

