Smile First Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Fusco, DDS, to the Team

Photo of Dr. Gabrielle Fusco

Smile First Pediatric Dentistry welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Fusco, DDS—bringing warmth, expertise, and compassionate care to kids and families in Oakdale, NY.

Joining Smile First is an incredible opportunity to connect with families and make a difference in the lives of children.” — Dr. Gabrielle Fusco, DDS

OAKDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile First Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is thrilled to announce that Dr. Gabrielle Fusco , DDS has officially joined our practice, bringing her warmth, creativity, and expertise in pediatric dentistry to families across the community.Raised in Franklin Square, NY, as the oldest of four siblings, Dr. Fusco developed a natural connection with children early on. After earning her undergraduate degree Magna Cum Laude from Adelphi University—where she also studied abroad in Ireland—she went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Touro College of Dental Medicine. Her commitment to excellence was recognized when she was honored with the Excellence in Pediatric Dentistry Award at graduation.Dr. Fusco further honed her skills during her pediatric residency at Stony Brook University, where she served as chief resident. She now specializes in providing compassionate, comprehensive care for children and individuals with special healthcare needs.“Joining Smile First is an incredible opportunity to connect with families and make a difference in the lives of children,” said Dr. Fusco. “My goal is to create a positive, welcoming experience where both kids and parents feel supported, informed, and excited about oral health.”In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Fusco is an active member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, keeping her at the forefront of the latest advancements in the field. She believes strongly in collaboration, open communication, and guiding families step by step through their child’s oral health journey.Outside of the office, Dr. Fusco enjoys traveling with her family, spending time outdoors with her daughter, and baking sweet treats.“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fusco to our Smile First family,” said Dr. Viet Tran. “Her compassion, dedication, and joyful personality make her a perfect fit for our mission of creating happy, healthy smiles.”About Smile First Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsSmile First Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is striving to change the narrative of dentistry for kids. We believe the dental office should be a place children look forward to, not fear. By creating a fun, welcoming, and caring environment, we’re helping kids build positive memories and healthy smiles that last a lifetime. With a focus on preventative care, patient comfort, and long-term oral health, Smile First partners with families to create confident, lasting smiles.

Over 7k Views - Watch Dr. Gabrielle Fusco Walk Through A Pediatric Dental Appointment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.