Jeremiah Miller Crowned the Best 1-on-1 Player in Tennessee After Dominant Run at TIG Tournament

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremiah Miller has officially stamped his name as Tennessee’s undisputed king of 1-on-1 basketball. Undefeated and unstoppable, Miller captured the crown at the inaugural TIG 1V1 Tournament sponsored by Str8 Oral Care, a showcase founded by University of Memphis legend and Whitehaven High School Head Coach Willie Kemp.

With a relentless mix of skill, toughness, and swagger, Miller battled through a loaded field of some of the state’s most talked-about players. Along the way, he defeated standouts like Jones, Crawford, Justice, and Boone, proving he doesn’t just talk the game, he is the game.

“From day one, we wanted TIG to give hoopers a stage to prove themselves in pure 1-on-1 basketball,” said Kemp. “Jeremiah Miller came in and showed exactly why he’s different. He didn’t just win, he dominated.”

The TIG Tournament, short for Think It’s a Game, is quickly becoming the Mid-South’s premier battleground for hungry players with something to prove. With Miller’s performance as the standard, the event sets a new bar for competitive street-style basketball elevated to a professional stage.

Miller now stands undefeated and branded as the best 1-on-1 player in Tennessee, a title he’s ready to defend against all challengers. As TIG expands, basketball fans across the state will be watching to see who dares to test the man with the crown.

“This is bigger than one win,” said Miller. “This is about showing that I’m the top 1-on-1 player out here, and I’m not done yet.”

Founded by Willie Kemp, the TIG 1V1 Tournament reimagines basketball through pure head-to-head competition. With roots in Memphis toughness and a mission to spotlight raw talent, TIG gives players the chance to claim respect, recognition, and the crown.

