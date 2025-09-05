Arena Polo Legacy Carries on at LA Equidome with Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL)

Shira Engel and Maia Schnoebelen congratulate each other after a game well-played photo by Callan Harrison Emma Blackwood clears the ball out of goal photo by Callan Harrison Zak Coleman and Garrett Bankhead face-off during PCAL at LA Equidome photo by Callan Harrison Teammates Zoey Tornillo and Maia Schnoebelen celebrate a goal during Pacific Coast Arena League at LAEC Equidome photo by Callan Harrison Spectators get close to the action as Alex Chisholm carries the ball at LA Equestrian Center's Equidome during PCAL photo by Callan Harrison

The Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) stands as one of the premier polo events of the 2025 season and continues a legacy of polo in Los Angeles.

Competing at the Equidome, with such rich arena polo history, made it even more special and I felt honored to be part of it.” — Darin Bankhead

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pacific Coast Arena League ( PCAL ), hosted by the California Polo Club , stands as one of the premier events of the 2025 season for arena polo enthusiasts. As PCAL progresses, it comes as no surprise that this year’s event at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center's Equidome was a tremendous success. With a rich history of arena polo at the venue, the Equidome has long been considered a hallmark of the sport. This year’s competition drew top-tier players and fans from across the nation to converge at the beating heart of California: Los Angeles.“The 2025 PCAL tournament was truly an unforgettable experience! I was fortunate to play alongside two very passionate teammates who brought an enormous amount of skill to every chukker - we had great chemistry and it came in handy because the competition was fierce! Not only were all of the players in the tournament incredibly talented, but the teams were remarkably well-mounted and quite honestly, the ponies might’ve been the real MVPs throughout the tournament. Every round of the tournament was an absolute blast to play but also exceptionally challenging. The California Polo Club’s leg of the tournament at the Equidome was a highlight—not just because it was the only covered venue (bless the shade), but because of the venue itself…it’s not often that you get an opportunity to play somewhere that has such deep roots in arena polo history. Thanks to the efforts of the PCAL organizers and volunteers in concert with the sponsors, teams, players and ponies, this year’s tournament was a first-class event and a wild success. I’m honored to have been part of it.” -Clay Reed, Slava Polo TeamFor decades, the LA Equidome has been synonymous with the sport of Arena Polo. From calling the stars of Hollywood down to the field to making way for the general public, the Cali polo scene has always been a showcase for the sport. Under the direction of Tom Goodspeed, world renowned polo instructor and author, the venue has witnessed some of the sport’s most memorable moments. Apart from running a professional league at the Equidome for many years, Goodspeed has served as Captain of the LA Colts & Stars through the historic Pro Arena Polo era in LA. He specialized in polo management both in San Diego, CA, for 14 years and Mashomack Polo Club in NY, for 6 seasons. To this day, the Equidome remains a place where history is written with every match played.“Playing in my first PCAL season was an unforgettable experience. Competing at the Equidome, with such rich arena polo history, made it even more special and I felt honored to be part of it. I learned so much from my teammates, and the horses were incredible partners throughout the weekend. The entire PCAL experience was competitive, challenging, and fun—I can’t wait for the next one!” -Darin BankheadPCAL offers polo players a chance to compete in one of the most intricate formats of the sport - arena polo. Played indoors, arena polo places a heavy emphasis on skill, agility, and team coordination. The action takes place on a smaller, more confined field than traditional outdoor polo. This up-close-and-personal style of play requires players to react quickly and communicate with their equine mounts to stay on top of the heap. It draws spectators in, feeling the thunder of hooves as players race by.“Playing at the Equidome was an incredible experience. The arena and surrounding facilities were beautiful and made the weekend extremely memorable. I sincerely hope I get to return to the Equidome for PCAL and more!”-Rehan KumbleThe awards from this year’s tournament highlight not only the winners but also the standout performances across various categories. Players are recognized for their individual skills, sportsmanship, and contributions to the success of their teams. Polo ponies are also awarded high accolades for their performance in the arena. The weekend awards reflect the high standards and competitive spirit that PCAL fosters:Jackson Hole Horse Emporium Best Playing Pony (BPP):“Georgia” Fawn Rinalduzzi“Farris” Adam McCreight“Eowyn" Megan Allison, owned by Gillian Young“Captain” Ajay Clark“Nevada” Zak Coleman, owned by George Dill“Gitana” Ava Abboud, owned by George Dill“Syrup” Rehan Kumble, owned by George Dill“Supernova” Scotty Weber“Cowboy” Darin Bankhead“Hannah” Liliia Halushko“Ghost Faced Killah” Ajay Clark“Tex" Zak Coleman, owned by Tom Schuerman“Mario” Leigh Bertea“Luna Negra" Shira Engel“Monita” Lisa Gonzalez“Scully” Laura Hauschild“M&M” Angel Joshua RocoPoloGear USA Most Valuable Player (MVP):Dave MyrickSummer MinerScotty WeberCinderellaZinta BraukisZoey TornilloWoody DunhamJosh RocoMarleen ThomasonRuby MinerEmma BlackwoodGarrett BankheadChuck StanislawskiRehan KumbleAva AbboudCassidy KellyCory CochranPolo Training Foundation Sportsmanship Award:Penny SteffensEmily CardinaleJulia FinleyKatty WongSierrah GonzalesMaia SchnoebelenNicole BankheadKat GreenbaumAlex ChisholmJack LeichterGuillermo CavilloEthan BankheadPenny SteffensJoseph MinerDarin Bankhead“PCAL was an incredible experience. I grew up on a horse farm, and spent much of my childhood and teen years competing as an eventer and in Pony Club. I also have been a lifelong athlete playing a number of team sports, but took a long break from horses until a few years ago when I discovered polo. Polo combines my love of team sports and horses in a way I never could have imagined, and playing in my first tournament at PCAL really cemented my passion for the sport. Over the course of the tournament, my team and I grew so much; we learned how to play better together, learned each other's strengths and how to adjust to the teams that we played. PCAL was also a great reason for me to really buckle down and work on my riding, hitting and strategy. Looking back at who I was as a player before the tournament and where I am now, I feel like I've made a huge amount of progress in a few short months. Hosting the CPC leg of PCAL at the Equidome was a very cool experience. The Equidome has a rich history of polo, serving as the home of the Pro Arena Polo League in the 80s, which elevated polo to the same level that is more often experienced by grass clubs. Over the course of the weekend, I got the chance to chat with a handful of folks who had never watched polo before, but happened to see that we were playing that weekend and decided to check it out. Getting to share someone's new found excitement with them, while teaching them a bit about the sport was really fun, and makes me look forward to more polo being hosted at the Equidome.”-Kat GreenbaumLooking ahead, the 2025 US Open Arena Polo Championship and the United States Arena Handicap will bring the best of the sport back to the LA Equidome in December. As the California Polo Club continues to support some of the most exciting tournaments of the year, PCAL remains at the center of that action. The upcoming games are poised to keep the crowd at the edge of their seats under the electric atmosphere that the LA polo scene is known for. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to arena polo, these events can simply not be missed!

