Precision Painting Plus South Florida Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award - Redefining What a Painting Company Can Be

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Painting Plus South Florida has been named a 2025 Best of Florida winner, a recognition that celebrates more than just flawless finishes. In a region where homeowners and businesses demand the exceptional, Precision Painting Plus is rewriting the playbook for what a painting company can deliver: transparency, craftsmanship, and an elevated client experience that feels more like concierge service than contracting.“Winning this award is validation of what we’ve believed all along-painting isn’t just about color on walls, it’s about trust, creativity, and transformation,” said Ido Dotan, Partner at Precision Painting Plus South Florida. “Our clients come to us expecting paint, but what they get is a process that removes stress, delivers luxury-level results, and redefines what’s possible for their space.”With over 15 years of expertise, 2,000+ five-star reviews, and a team grounded in professionalism and artistry, Precision Painting Plus specializes in interior and exterior painting, decorative finishes like lime wash, and full-service upgrades from drywall repair to wallpaper. Every project is guided by a personal project manager, a transparent proposal, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.The Best of Florida honor underscores Precision Painting Plus South Florida’s mission to elevate spaces and set new standards in an industry where cutting corners is common. Their promise is simple: no surprises, no shortcuts, only results you’ll love.Click here for more information!

