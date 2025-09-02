Milestones Academy Childcare Center Partners with State to Provide Free Nutritious Meals

Milestones Academy joins California’s Childcare Food Program, ensuring all children receive daily nutritious meals that support healthy growth and learning.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Milestones Academy Childcare Center Partners with California Department of Social Services to Provide Nutritious Meals for Children Milestones Academy Childcare Center is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the California Department of Social Services' Childcare Food Program. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing every child with access to nutritious and healthy foods, supporting their growth and learning regardless of family income or socioeconomic status.Milestones Academy has long been recognized for its exemplary childcare and educational programs serving children from 3 weeks to 6 years old. Our center is devoted to fostering an inclusive environment where every child can thrive. By joining forces with the state's Childcare Food Program, a government-funded initiative, we are now able to enhance our offerings, ensuring that all enrolled children enjoy balanced, wholesome meals daily at no additional cost to their families.This partnership is especially meaningful in our mission to support not just the educational but also the physical well-being of our children. Proper nutrition is fundamental in early childhood development, and through this program, we are ensuring that our meals meet the highest standards of nutrition and quality."We believe that this partnership not only supports the physical health of our children but also provides peace of mind to our parents, knowing that their children are receiving the best possible care and nutrition available," said Fay Gharavi, Director of Milestones Academy. "We are proud to work with the California Department of Social Services and are excited about the positive impact this will have on our community."Milestones Academy invites parents and community members to learn more about this new initiative and explore how our inclusive, nurturing environment helps every child reach important milestones. For more information about our programs or the new food program, please contact us at (949) 588- 7000 or visit our website at www.milestonesoc.com About Milestones Academy Childcare Center:Milestones Academy Childcare Center provides high-quality, inclusive educational programs for children aged 3 weeks to 6 years. Located in Lake Forest, CA., the center is dedicated to creating a supportive and enriching environment that promotes each child's development through tailored learning experiences and comprehensive care.For additional information or to schedule an interview with Fay Gharavi, please contact (949) 588-7000.Contact Information:Name: Fay GharaviTitle: DirectorPhone: (949) 588-7000Email: milestoneschildcareoc@gmail.comWebsite: www.milestonesoc.com

