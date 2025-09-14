Dog Mania & Cats Wins 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award for Excellence in Pet Care Solutions

DADE CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dog Mania & Cats, the largest “true” pet boutique in the five-county area, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award, honoring businesses that deliver exceptional service, products, and community impact. Known for its thoughtful approach to pet wellness, Dog Mania & Cats has become a trusted destination for pet owners seeking high-quality nutrition, grooming solutions, and enrichment products for their dogs and cats.Since opening, the boutique has focused on a holistic vision of pet care. Shelves are stocked with nutrient-rich foods and natural treats that support digestion, energy, and longevity, alongside eco-friendly grooming products and safe toys designed to keep pets thriving inside and out. Beyond products, the team offers personalized guidance, helping owners make informed choices about the health and happiness of their pets. This commitment to care and expertise has made Dog Mania & Cats more than a store—it’s a resource and community hub for pet lovers.“Receiving the Best of Florida Regional Award is a meaningful recognition of the hard work and dedication our team brings every day,” said a Dog Mania & Cats team member. “We’ve built this boutique around the belief that wellness starts with what’s in the bowl and how tails wag, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that approach resonate with our community.”The award reflects Dog Mania & Cats’ continued commitment to quality, care, and innovation in pet wellness. Looking ahead, the boutique plans to expand its educational programming, community outreach, and selection of products that support pets’ overall well-being, ensuring that every visit remains a thoughtful, health-focused experience for both pets and their owners.Click here for more information!

