First Party Claims Conference (FPCC) Returns to Boston Harbor in December 2025

First Party Claims Conference

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The First Party Claims Conference (FPCC) is proud to announce its return to the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, just over the bridge from downtown Boston. Now in its fourth year at this world-class venue, FPCC will once again unite hundreds of professionals for three days of education, networking, and collaboration aimed at strengthening the future of the first-party claims industry.“The First Party Claims Conference has become the go-to event for advancing knowledge and professional growth in our industry,” said Brian Evans, Officer-in-Charge of the FPCC Education Committee. “Our goal is to bring together thought leaders, experts, and practitioners from every corner of the first-party claims world to share their insights, address challenges, and equip attendees with the tools they need to succeed.”FPCC attracts over 250 professionals annually, representing a broad cross-section of the industry, including:• C-Level Business Leaders• Public, Independent, and Company Insurance Adjusters• Insurance Carrier Representatives• Insurance Plaintiff and Defense Attorneys• Engineers, Architects, and Restoration Contractors• Risk Management Professionals• Forensic Accountants and Meteorologists• InsurTech and Software Innovators• …and more.Danielle Levin Gabbard, a past attendee, added: “The caliber of speakers at FPCC is truly outstanding. This conference brings together accomplished leaders from every sector of the insurance industry, creating an environment where diverse viewpoints are exchanged and meaningful dialogue takes place.”Event Highlights• Dates: December 8–10, 2025• Venue: Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, 1 Broadway, Everett, MA• Education & CE Credits: Up to 15 CE credits (pending approval in 27 states) and CLE eligibility.• Networking: Receptions, lunches, and an exhibitor showcase designed to foster meaningful professional connections.• Agenda: General sessions, technical breakouts, and discussions on key topics such as AI in insurance, business interruption, large loss estimating, storm modeling, and legal and regulatory updates.Registration & Sponsorship• Registration is now open: www.firstpartyclaims.com • Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities: Organizations looking to connect with decision-makers across the industry are encouraged to explore the conference’s exhibitor and sponsorship packages.About FPCCThe First Party Claims Conference (FPCC) is the premier annual event dedicated to professionals working in first-party property insurance claims. Through cutting-edge education, collaborative discussions, and powerful networking opportunities, FPCC equips industry professionals to better serve clients, advance their careers, and help shape the future of the claims profession.

