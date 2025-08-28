LA Studios Are Banning Together This September for Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month

Inspired by NYC, Los Angeles launches “Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month” to reclaim revenue and relationships from third-party apps.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, Los Angeles boutique fitness studios are uniting to launch Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month, a first-of-its-kind citywide movement asking Angelenos to book classes directly — not through third-party apps.

The initiative follows on the heels of New York City’s campaign earlier this summer, but LA organizers are raising the bar with splashy activations, brand partnerships, and a collective call to reshape how local fitness survives in the age of big tech platforms.

The Problem

Third-party booking apps were once marketed as tools to help small studios grow. But for many, they’ve become unsustainable:

Studios sometimes receive $0 for bookings, even when members pay.

No-show fees go entirely to the platform, not the studio.

Reporting inconsistencies have left studios questioning how much revenue is being skimmed away.

“As third party platforms evolved, they’ve taken more and more from studios — while many of us are left with less and less,” said Rachel Hirsch, founder of Empowered Yoga, host of The 2% Club podcast, and one of the initiative’s organizers. “This month isn’t about fighting tech, in fact it’s not about them at all. It’s about the LA Wellness community. It’s about building and supporting the LA Wellness Community. It’s about the community coming together to support each other – from the students, to the studios, to the teachers.

The Movement

Throughout September, participating LA studios will:

Offer special promos and direct booking perks

Host community events designed to strengthen ties between clients and instructors

Launch “Studio Triathlons” across LA neighborhoods — multi-stop workouts combining Pilates, HIIT, yoga, and meditation — creating a citywide media moment that’s as Instagrammable as it is impactful

Why It Matters

Boutique studios are more than places to sweat — they’re where Angelenos find community, connection, and wellness. Yet dozens have shuttered under the weight of unsustainable business models.

“Every time you book direct, you’re not just reserving a spot in class,” Hirsch added. “You’re casting a vote for your studio to stay open, for your teachers to keep teaching, and for your community to grow stronger.”

How to Participate

Clients: Book your September classes directly with your favorite studios, share your support on social media, and tag #BoutiqueFitnessLoyaltyMonth and #LAFitnessCommunity.

Studios: Join the movement by adopting direct bookings for September and promoting the campaign to members.

About Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month

Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month is a citywide initiative created by independent studio owners in Los Angeles to strengthen the local wellness community and advocate for sustainable business practices. Inspired by a similar campaign in New York City, the movement encourages clients to book directly with studios rather than through third-party apps, ensuring more revenue stays in the hands of the small businesses, teachers, and teams who make these experiences possible.

By uniting studios across modalities — from yoga and Pilates to HIIT and meditation — Boutique Fitness Loyalty Month aims to highlight the role boutique studios play in shaping the cultural fabric of Los Angeles, while building a healthier, more transparent fitness ecosystem for the future.

For more information, visit @empoweredyoga, @onedowndog @pilatesmith and @pilatesboutique on Instagram or follow the movement on social media using #BoutiqueFitnessLoyaltyMonth and #LAFitnessCommunity.

