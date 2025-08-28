ISF Associates to Host Bipolar Infraslow Fluctuation (ISF1) Neurofeedback Workshop at ISNR Conference in Niagara Falls

ISF Associates Logo ISNR Conference Info

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISF Associates will present an in-person Bipolar Infraslow Fluctuation (ISF1) Neurofeedback Workshop at the International Society for Neuroregulation & Research (ISNR) Annual Conference, September 16–17, 2025, in Niagara Falls, New York. This preconference event marks a return to face-to-face training with expanded time for supervised, hands-on practice.ISF neurofeedback was first developed in 2006 by Mark Llewellyn Smith, MSW, LCSW, BCN, QEEG-D as an EEG-based method for training infraslow brain activity. It is used to support autonomic regulation and coordination across brain networks and has been applied in clinical settings with conditions such as PTSD, generalized anxiety, and sleep disturbances.Over the past 18 years, the process has been refined through practitioner experience and research. Recent studies by Karlien Balt and Melissa Beker identified measurable physiological markers, such as changes in heart rate, muscle relaxation, and breathing patterns, that correspond with optimum frequency identification. These findings have made ISF more reliable and accessible for clinicians.Training at the workshop in Niagara Falls will include didactic instruction, clinical decision-making, and extensive practicum sessions where participants alternate roles as clinician and client using BrainMaster amplifiers (Atlantis, 2EB+, Discovery) with Avatar software. The workshop is open to licensed mental health professionals and those in supervised clinical training. It will be offered both onsite and online. Please refer to the official workshop link for complete information about required equipment and software.Smith, founder of ISF Associates and Clinical Director of Neurofeedback Services of New York, has more than 20 years of clinical experience and has trained hundreds of practitioners internationally. His contributions include the development of ISF xLORETA, 19-channel ISF protocols, and collaborations with universities worldwide.The 33rd ISNR Annual Conference will take place from September 18 to 21, 2025, in Niagara Falls, New York. For workshop registration and inquiries, contact Lisa Girtain at +1 212-877-7929 or email admin@neurofeedbackservicesny.com.About ISF AssociatesISF Associates is a collaborative network of clinicians, educators, and researchers dedicated to advancing the practice of Infraslow Fluctuation (ISF) neurofeedback. Founded by Mark Llewellyn Smith, MSW, LCSW, BCN, QEEG-D, the organization develops and delivers live and online ISF training programs , workshops, and mentoring opportunities for licensed mental health professionals. ISF Associates also supports research initiatives and educational outreach aimed at expanding the evidence base and clinical applications of ISF neurofeedback worldwide.For more information about ISF Associates and more upcoming training opportunities, visit isfassociates.com.

