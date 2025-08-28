As Myopia Surges, French Optical Expands Access to Same‑Day Eyeglass Exam in NYC

French Optical now offers expanded same-day eyeglass exams in Midtown Manhattan, providing timely care for the growing number of New Yorkers with myopia.

Our goal is to provide patients with faster, reliable eye care while addressing the rise of myopia. By offering same-day exams and glasses, we help New Yorkers see clearly without unnecessary delays.” — Owner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- French Optical today announced an expanded eyeglass exam offering at its Midtown Manhattan location, designed to keep pace with the rise of myopia (nearsightedness) among New Yorkers. The initiative combines high-precision refraction, advanced ocular imaging, and on-site lens finishing to enable faster prescriptions and, for many single-vision prescriptions, same-day glasses.Schedule an eyeglass exam or learn more about same‑day prescription options at https://frenchoptical.com/eyeglasses-exam/ Addressing a measurable rise in myopiaGlobal projections indicate that myopia will affect a substantial share of the population over the coming decades, raising the stakes for regular, evidence‑based eyeglass exams and early counseling on protective habits. Urban lifestyles that concentrate sustained near work, extensive screen time, and limited outdoor exposure are associated with increasing myopia prevalence, particularly among school‑age children and working adults.Same‑day eyeglass exam and faster fulfillmentFrench Optical’s workflow is built around timely access and clear outcomes. After an intake and imaging sequence, patients receive a comprehensive refraction and tailored lens recommendation. Most single-vision prescriptions can be fulfilled on the same day; progressive lenses are typically ready within 1–2 business days, depending on the lens enhancements.Counseling during the eyeglass exam focuses on actionable steps that may help curb myopia progression and reduce visual discomfort, including balancing near work with outdoor time, optimizing working distances and lighting, and selecting lens designs and coatings that are appropriate for prolonged screen use. Clinical findings, lifestyle context, and patient goals frame these conversations.Appointments are available Monday through Saturday at French Optical. Patients can book by calling (212) 868-3310. Many single‑vision orders are completed the same day; turnaround for multifocal designs is typically 1–2 business days.About French Optical Fashion, Inc. Based at 7 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, French Optical Fashion, Inc. provides comprehensive eyeglass exams, personalized eyewear styling, and an extensive selection of independent and luxury frames. The practice integrates precision diagnostics—including advanced refraction, visual field testing, OCT imaging, and contact-free tonometry—with an on-site finishing lab to deliver accurate prescriptions and expedited fulfillment.

