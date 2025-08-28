As Myopia Surges, French Optical Expands Access to Same‑Day Eyeglass Exam in NYC
French Optical now offers expanded same-day eyeglass exams in Midtown Manhattan, providing timely care for the growing number of New Yorkers with myopia.
Schedule an eyeglass exam or learn more about same‑day prescription options at https://frenchoptical.com/eyeglasses-exam/.
Addressing a measurable rise in myopia
Global projections indicate that myopia will affect a substantial share of the population over the coming decades, raising the stakes for regular, evidence‑based eyeglass exams and early counseling on protective habits. Urban lifestyles that concentrate sustained near work, extensive screen time, and limited outdoor exposure are associated with increasing myopia prevalence, particularly among school‑age children and working adults.
Same‑day eyeglass exam and faster fulfillment
French Optical’s workflow is built around timely access and clear outcomes. After an intake and imaging sequence, patients receive a comprehensive refraction and tailored lens recommendation. Most single-vision prescriptions can be fulfilled on the same day; progressive lenses are typically ready within 1–2 business days, depending on the lens enhancements.
Counseling during the eyeglass exam focuses on actionable steps that may help curb myopia progression and reduce visual discomfort, including balancing near work with outdoor time, optimizing working distances and lighting, and selecting lens designs and coatings that are appropriate for prolonged screen use. Clinical findings, lifestyle context, and patient goals frame these conversations.
Appointments are available Monday through Saturday at French Optical. Patients can book by calling (212) 868-3310. Many single‑vision orders are completed the same day; turnaround for multifocal designs is typically 1–2 business days.
About French Optical Fashion, Inc.
Based at 7 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, French Optical Fashion, Inc. provides comprehensive eyeglass exams, personalized eyewear styling, and an extensive selection of independent and luxury frames. The practice integrates precision diagnostics—including advanced refraction, visual field testing, OCT imaging, and contact-free tonometry—with an on-site finishing lab to deliver accurate prescriptions and expedited fulfillment.
