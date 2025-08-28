'Between the Dial' Digs Into Hollywood Forever in Season 2

“Between the Dial” Returns with Season 2: Exploring the Secrets of Hollywood Forever Cemetery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood’s most famous resting place now has a voice. In its second season " Between the Dial ," a podcast hosted by Daniel Watkins , invites listeners to step through the iconic gates of Hollywood Forever Cemetery and take a guided tour through its storied past.Blending cultural history, true crime, and a deep appreciation for the legends interred within, each episode acts as a stroll across the grounds, bringing the cemetery’s most fascinating corners to life. Watkins not only recounts the lives of Hollywood’s dearly departed but also draws unexpected and esoteric connections between seemingly disparate stories—revealing hidden threads that link film history, Los Angeles lore, and the ways in which both have transformed the city into the megalopolis it is today.“Hollywood Forever is more than just a cemetery—it’s a living archive of Los Angeles,” says host Daniel Watkins. “Every acre has a story, and those stories not only shaped the golden era of Hollywood, but in a way the rise of the cemetery itself mirrors the rise of the city.” “Culture shapes the landscape, and landscape informs the culture, but all roads end at Hollywood Forever,” Watkins adds.Listeners can expect atmospheric storytelling, richly researched accounts, and an immersive journey that feels as though you’re walking the grounds yourself. Whether you’re a film buff, a true crime fan, or captivated by the stranger side of history, "Between the Dial" offers a rare look into the lives and legacies of the dearly departed."Between the Dial" launches September 5, 2025 and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms.About the Host:Daniel Watkins is an experimental filmmaker, artist, and musician whose interdisciplinary practice explores lofi technology, crypto geography and noise. His work often seeks out the esoteric, weaving together threads from disparate stories to uncover unexpected resonances across time and culture. With Between the Dial, Watkins brings that sensibility to the grounds of Hollywood Forever, guiding listeners through a landscape where memory, myth, and mortality intersect.

