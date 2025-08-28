Boulanger CPA Expands CDTFA Audit Defense Services Statewide Across California

Orange County CPA firm now offers statewide representation for California businesses facing CDTFA sales tax audits, appeals, and collections.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California businesses facing sales tax audits from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) now have a new statewide resource for representation. Boulanger CPA & Consulting PC, led by founder Marc Boulanger, CPA, CTRC, announced the expansion of its specialized CDTFA audit defense services to cover businesses across California.The CDTFA audits thousands of businesses each year, often using aggressive sampling methods such as credit card ratios, markup analyses, and industry benchmarks. These audits can result in large proposed assessments, penalties, and even criminal referrals. For many business owners, the process is confusing, stressful, and financially devastating.“Most business owners are not trying to cheat the system — they’re simply overwhelmed by complex sales tax rules or missing documentation,” said Marc Boulanger, CPA, founder of Boulanger CPA. “When the CDTFA comes knocking, you need an advocate who understands their methods and can push back. Our goal is to ensure businesses are treated fairly and pay no more than what they truly owe.”With 14+ years of tax resolution experience, Boulanger CPA has represented clients in audits, appeals, collections, and negotiations with state and federal agencies including the IRS and CDTFA. The firm focuses heavily on sales tax audit defense, positioning itself as one of the few CPA practices in California with a dedicated emphasis on CDTFA enforcement cases.Comprehensive Audit Defense ProcessBoulanger CPA’s CDTFA audit defense services include:Reviewing CDTFA workpapers and challenging improper sampling methodologies.Reconstructing financial records to ensure accurate representation.Negotiating with auditors to reduce or eliminate inflated assessments.Filing and pursuing appeals through the CDTFA Appeals Bureau and Office of Tax Appeals (OTA).Defending against CDTFA collections such as bank levies, liens, and wage garnishments.The firm offers free consultations to business owners under audit and provides flat-fee representation options, giving clients clarity and predictability in an otherwise overwhelming process.Industries at RiskCertain industries are frequent targets of CDTFA sales tax audits, including:Restaurants & Food Service – CDTFA often challenges cash sales and tip reporting.Vape Shops & Tobacco Retailers – scrutiny over mixed product sales and excise tax compliance.Liquor Stores & Convenience Stores – issues with markup and cash-intensive transactions.Construction & Contractors – disputes over taxable vs. exempt transactions.“Our experience shows that CDTFA auditors often assume the worst,” added Boulanger. “That’s why having a CPA who knows the audit playbook is essential. We don’t let auditors steamroll our clients — we fight back with facts, data, and tax law on our side.”About Boulanger CPAFounded in 2011, Boulanger CPA & Consulting PC is a California- and Oklahoma-licensed CPA firm specializing in tax resolution, CDTFA and FTB audit defense, IRS representation, and small business accounting. The firm operates statewide in California with an Orange County office located at:333 City Boulevard West, 17th Floor – Suite #3060Orange, CA 92868The firm’s founder, Marc Boulanger, CPA, CTRC, holds a Master’s in Accounting, is a Certified Tax Representation Consultant, and is a member of CalCPA, AICPA, and the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers.For more information or to schedule a free CDTFA audit consultation, visit: https://www.orangecounty.cpa/cdtfa-audit-defense or call 657-218-5700.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.