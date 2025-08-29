Italian Family Business Celebrates 85 Years: From Embroidery to Luxury Yachts

Sara Franci - Franchini Mare Bespoke Made in Italy by Franchini Mare Yacht Line

Three generations of Franchini women transformed 1940s Viareggio embroidery workshop into internationally acclaimed bespoke yacht interior specialist

There's a return to bespoke craftsmanship, and for us it represents an enormous opportunity. We maintain tradition while embracing the future.” — Sara Franci | Franchini Mare Yacht Line Srl

VIAREGGIO, ITALY, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began in 1940 as a modest embroidery workshop creating wedding trousseau has evolved into one of Italy's most exclusive yacht interior specialists, as Franchini Mare celebrates 85 years of unbroken family tradition and artisanal excellence.The remarkable journey began with Beatrice Franchini—affectionately known as 'Bice'—who taught embroidery and crafted elaborate trousseau for brides in Viareggio with the precision that epitomizes Italian artisanship. Today, her granddaughter Sara continues that same meticulous approach, applying it to the interiors of the world's most exclusive yachts."My grandmother Beatrice was an embroidery teacher who created trousseau for brides and newborns," recounts Sara Franci with evident pride in her family heritage. Bice's expertise began during her school years when domestic economics encompassed sewing and embroidery. After distinguishing herself as the most skilled in her class, she was recommended to a Florentine embroiderer specializing in ready-to-wear garments.The transition from trousseau to yacht interiors occurred almost serendipitously. Local shipyards, impressed by the quality of artisanal work, approached Sara's mother with an intriguing question: "Do you also create for boats?" The response was characteristically pragmatic: "We can make anything; we simply need to adapt the measurements."Today, Sara serves as creative director of Franchini Mare, working alongside her husband Davide, who manages operations and coordinates a carefully curated selection of premium Italian artisanal accessories. Together, they perpetuate a family tradition that has evolved while preserving its essential character.The company now serves a predominantly international clientele, with 90 percent of clients originating from Eastern Europe, America, Australia, and South America, seeking authentic Italian craftsmanship for their luxury vessels."I see myself still here in ten years," Sara states with conviction. "There's a return to bespoke craftsmanship, and for us, it represents an enormous opportunity. We're a small enterprise, but this can become our strength: we can establish ourselves within a niche, maintaining tradition while embracing the future."Franchini Mare demonstrates that authenticity remains one of the highest forms of value in the luxury sector. The company's philosophy centers on remaining true to family roots while conquering international markets, one yacht at a time.About Franchini MareFounded in 1940 in Viareggio, Italy, Franchini Mare specializes in bespoke yacht interior design and luxury marine textiles. The family business combines 85 years of Italian artisanal tradition with contemporary luxury yacht requirements, serving an international clientele seeking authentic craftsmanship.For more information, visit: www.franchinimare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.