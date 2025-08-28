Broken Things Still Bloom: A Memoir of Resilience and Motherhood from West Baltimore

Honey House Press announces Broken Things Still Bloom by Chanel Robinson, a memoir of childhood trauma, resilience, and the strength of motherhood.

Writing gave me the chance to reflect on challenges I faced, as well as the choices of the women in my family—and how those choices shaped who they were as mothers and as people.” — Chanel Robinson

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honey House Press , recently honored with Parents.com’s “Best How-to Baby Board Book of 2025,” announces the upcoming release of Broken Things Still Bloom: Resilience from a West Baltimore Childhood by Chanel Robinson . The memoir, available for preorder now, offers an unflinching yet hopeful account of surviving childhood trauma, navigating parental addiction, and finding strength through motherhood and resilience.Robinson, a Baltimore native and graduate of the University of Baltimore, first discovered her calling in memoir while studying creative writing. “I shared the story of a traumatic experience from my childhood, and my professor and classmates were very moved,” Robinson recalls. “They said the story was powerful and relatable. That moment made me realize I had something important to share.”Broken Things Still Bloom explores the complexities of family, the generational impact of women’s choices, and the healing power of self-reflection. Writing the book became both a creative and personal reckoning. “My son once told me that I’m the strongest woman he knows,” Robinson says. “I never saw myself that way. Writing gave me the chance to reflect on challenges I faced, as well as the choices of the women in my family—and how those choices shaped who they were as mothers and as people.”Motherhood lies at the heart of Robinson’s story. “The part of the book that is closest to my heart is becoming a mom,” she explains. “Having my son was the first adult decision I ever made, and it gave me a sense of purpose. Everything I did was for my kids.”Publisher Cesca Waterfield calls Robinson’s debut “both personal and universal. Chanel’s voice is one of courage, honesty, and hope—an important addition to the growing body of memoirs that testify to resilience in the face of hardship.”With raw honesty and lyrical storytelling, Robinson reminds readers that even the most painful experiences can give way to growth. “I want people to read my story and take away the knowledge that bad or unspeakable experiences don’t have to break you,” she says.Broken Things Still Bloom will be released September 16, 2025, in paperback and eBook formats.Book Details:Broken Things Still Bloom: Resilience from a West Baltimore ChildhoodBy Chanel RobinsonPublished by Honey House PressPaperback | $13.95 | ISBN: 979-8-9858733-7-5Release Date: September 16, 2025Available at independent bookstores and online retailersAbout the AuthorChanel Robinson is a Baltimore native and graduate of the University of Baltimore whose writing explores themes of trauma, resilience, and generational strength. Her work is inspired by her own story of survival and the lives of the women who raised her.About the PublisherHoney House Press LLC is a woman-owned independent publisher committed to crafted publishing and enduring voices. Its recent children’s title I LOVE Tummy Time was named Parents.com’s Best How-to Baby Board Book of 2025.For review copies, interviews, or event inquiries, contact:Cesca Waterfield, Honey House PressEmail: honeyhousepress@gmail.com | Phone: 443-478-3080

