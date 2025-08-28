Pride Holdings Group - PHSE (Formerly Parliament House Enterprises Inc) Expands with Acquisition of Club One in Savannah

Parliament House Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHSE)

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Holdings Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Club One, one of Savannah’s most legendary nightlife destinations and a cornerstone of the city’s LGBTQ+ community. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, world-class drag performances, and inclusive spirit, Club One has been a beacon for entertainment and diversity in Savannah for more than three decades.This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in Pride Holdings Group’s mission to celebrate and preserve LGBTQ+ culture while expanding its portfolio of hospitality and entertainment venues across the United States."Club One is more than just a nightclub — it’s a piece of Savannah’s cultural fabric," said Michael Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "We’re honored to continue its legacy while enhancing the guest experience for a new generation of locals and visitors alike."Pride Holdings Group plans to maintain Club One’s signature events, including its legendary drag shows, while introducing new programming, upgraded amenities, and expanded community outreach initiatives. The venue will continue to be a safe, welcoming space for all patrons, embracing the same inclusive values that have defined it since opening in 1988."This is about honoring history while creating the future," added Dr. Albert “Bart” Whitehead, Chair of Pride Holdings Group. "Club One has brought joy, laughter, and acceptance to countless people over the years — and we’re committed to ensuring that continues for decades to come."Club One will operate under the Pride Holdings Group banner effective immediately. Guests can expect business as usual during the transition, with exciting announcements planned for later this year.

