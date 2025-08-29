The Annual CONCERT FOR PEACE III will return this year on International Day Of Peace SEPT. 21, 2025 FROM HARM TO HARMONY

“Our mission is to foster a world that embraces harmony and unity by showcasing how music, as a universal language, can bring people together, highlighting the power of music in promoting peace"” — Barry Simon, Creator, Executive Producer, Concert for Peace 3

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concert will be streamed live Globally, and Live performances in Los Angeles at the Engine Co. 28 located at 644 S. Figueroa in DTLALA MAGAZINE is the Live in person venue hostSome of the biggest names in music, tv and film will appear3 non-profits will benefit from this concertBarry Simon and Kent Speakman will Produce and Direct this year’s CONCERT FOR PEACE III FROM HARM TO HARMONY, www.conversationsforpeace.com sponsored by The United Nations of American Association of the USA (Southern California Region), along with Rotary International Action Group for Peace.This year’s concert will air live on The International Day of Peace September 21, 2025, from 9:00am pacific and 12:00 noon eastern in the U.S and at the same time around the Globe, until 4:00pm pacific and 7:00pm Eastern. The concert can be viewed at on www.knekt.tv Barry Simon, Producer and Director for the broadcast said “Our mission is to foster a world that embraces harmony and unity by showcasing how music, as auniversal language, can bring people together. This concert aims to highlight the transformative power of music in promoting peace and understanding, something our world desperately needs.”This year, in Los Angeles you can watch global concert in person at Engine Co. 28 located at 644 S. Figueroa in DTLA, doors open at 2:00pm Live performances will go from 3:00pm -4:30pm. pacific time. stars slated to perform in person include: Grace and Kai, Craig Dobbin, Marcus Bell, Hyland Church,Jillian Rossi, Deena Russo to name a few.Three non-profits will benefit from this concert that deal with Refugees, Homelessness, Human Rights and Mental Health.The Non-Profits are: Promise 2 Live, Mixed Roots, and Peace thru the Arts.For more information on this Global Concert Broadcast please go to www.conversationsforpeace.com

