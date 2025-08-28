Smells Like a Winner: WCLC Launches First Pickle-Scented Wildposting® Campaign

Striking Fusion of Scent Marketing and Experiential OOH Takes Over Calgary and Edmonton

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This unique campaign is the product of a seamless creative partnership between McCann, who led strategic planning and media selection, and Grassroots Advertising Inc , responsible for the guerrilla execution, installation, and on-the-ground delivery. It also marks a major milestone as the first-ever scratch and sniff campaign executed by Grassroots Advertising Inc.Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is bringing a tangy twist to the streets of Calgary and Edmonton with a first-of-its-kind scratch and sniff Wildposting® campaign, running from August 18 to September 14, 2025. Designed to promote WCLC’s new pickle-scented lotto tickets, this immersive, multi-sensory campaign turns heads - and noses - with the unmistakable aroma of dill pickle.At the center of the campaign is the roll-out of The Dills to Bills ticket, offering players two chances to win up to $10,000. With its imaginative concept and strong payout potential, the ticket delivers a flavorful new way to play - whether picked up at retail or encountered through the street-level experience.Every Wildpostinglocation is equipped with scratch and sniff posters that release a bold dill pickle scent when activated. Traditional outdoor media transforms into an interactive experience - mirroring the scent of WCLC’s new innovative lottery tickets. This inventive approach taps into scent marketing and the power of memory-triggering aromas to drive buzz, engagement, and brand recall.The campaign exemplifies the growing trend of experiential OOH and scent-driven campaigns - where sight, smell, and interaction converge to elevate audience connection. With scented Wildpostingblanketing high-traffic urban areas, passersby are invited to stop, scratch, and take a whiff of what could be their next lucky ticket.WCLC’s fragrant-forward Wildpostingcampaign is not only a breakthrough in scented OOH advertising, but also a fresh and fun example of how brands can captivate audiences in revolutionary and delightfully surprising ways.WCLC at a GlanceThe Western Canada Lottery Corporation is a non-profit organization that operates lottery and gaming-related activities for the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and the territories. WCLC continues to push the boundaries of creativity with fearless and engaging campaigns that resonate with today’s audience.About Grassroots Advertising Inc.Grassroots Advertising Inc has been a leader in non-traditional and guerrilla marketing for over 40 years, specializing in Wildposting, experiential street-level campaigns, and unconventional out-of-home media. Known for transforming public spaces into attention-grabbing brand moments, Grassroots combines tactical placement with groundbreaking execution to help brands stand out. The WCLC campaign marks a milestone as their first venture into dill pickle scent-driven Wildposting, expanding their cutting-edge offerings in the OOH space.

