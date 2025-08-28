Katy Sudano Releases Memoir By His Grace: My Story of Survival, Escape and Triumph

By His Grace, by Katy Sudano

A Powerful Journey From Trauma to Triumph, Inspiring Readers With Resilience, Courage, and Hope

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and health and wellness advocate Katy Sudano shares her remarkable life story in her memoir By His Grace: My Story of Survival, Escape and Triumph. Spanning her turbulent childhood to her courageous escape from a foreign country with her child, Sudano’s story is one of perseverance, healing, and ultimate success against overwhelming odds.

In By His Grace, Sudano recounts the painful realities of growing up amidst childhood sexual abuse, abandonment, and instability. Born in Switzerland, she faced an unsettled upbringing that included long stretches away from home, frequent moves, and years spent in boarding schools. These constant changes often left her feeling uprooted and searching for a true sense of belonging. Yet, through faith, determination, and the unshakable will to create a better future, she not only survived but forged a new life filled with love, purpose, and meaning.

The book traces Sudano’s harrowing escape from a foreign country with her child—a defining act of courage that became a turning point in her life. From there, she built a life anchored in resilience and service, showing readers that no matter how dark the past, hope and healing are possible.

Her inspiration for writing By His Grace came from a deep desire to give others hope. “I wanted people to know that even after all the drama and trauma, you can have an amazingly happy and successful life,” Sudano explains. Her memoir is as much a testament to personal survival as it is a guidepost for others seeking encouragement in their own struggles.

The book is intended for a broad audience—anyone who has faced hardship, trauma, or self-doubt—and offers the reassurance that resilience and faith can carry one through life’s greatest challenges. Readers will find not only a powerful personal story but also a message of universal hope.

Now based in the United States, Sudano runs a health and wellness clinic with her husband and is the proud mother of five grown children. Fluent in four languages, she brings a unique global perspective to her story. Having first published the memoir in 2020, she chose to rewrite and expand it in 2025, ensuring her true voice and tone shine through in every chapter.

By His Grace: My Story of Survival, Escape and Triumph is available now. Readers can purchase their copy here: https://amzn.to/420IbXl

