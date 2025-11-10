National Association for Continence Launches New Initiative to Raise Awareness of Incontinence and Pelvic Floor Health

NAFC's "Sad Girl" campaign highlights the impact incontinence can have and reinforces the benefits of pelvic floor muscle training.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Continence (NAFC) is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at raising awareness of incontinence and the benefits of pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT). The project focuses on empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to take control of their bladder health.Millions of American women experience some form of urinary incontinence , yet many remain unaware that the condition is treatable and manageable. Pelvic floor muscle training, in particular, has been shown to significantly improve or even eliminate symptoms for many individuals. To help get this critical information into the hands of those who need it most, NAFC has launched a multi-channel awareness campaign designed to reach patients where they are: online.“At NAFC, we know how isolating bladder control issues can feel,” said Sarah Jenkins, Executive Director of the National Association for Continence. “With Engagement Award funding from PCORI, we’re helping more people understand that incontinence is not an inevitable part of aging, and that pelvic floor muscle training can be a simple, effective first step toward managing symptoms and regaining confidence.”The project’s main components include:-A targeted social media campaign to educate millions of people about incontinence, pelvic floor health, and self-care options-A dedicated educational page on NAFC’s website that explains what the pelvic floor is, how PFMT works, and why it matters-A free downloadable toolkit featuring key statistics and information about pelvic floor muscle training and how it works, step-by-step instructions, tips, and helpful resources to support at-home pelvic floor exercises-A six-week email guide that delivers easy-to-follow education and encouragement directly to participants’ inboxesThe free toolkit and sign-up form are available now at: https://nafc.org /download-your-free-pelvic-floor-muscle-training-toolkit/The project is funded through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award Program (PCORI), an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, a nonprofit research funding organization.This project is part of NAFC’s broader mission to reduce the stigma surrounding bladder and bowel conditions and provide patients and caregivers with the tools they need to improve quality of life.About the National Association for Continence (NAFC)The National Association for Continence is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with bladder and bowel conditions. Founded in 1982, NAFC provides education, advocacy, and support for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Learn more at https://nafc.org

Get Your Free Pelvic Floor Training Toolkit!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.