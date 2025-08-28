SF Holding Reports Solid First Half 2025 Results, Demonstrating Logistics Leadership in Asia

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. ('SF Holding' or 'SF' or 'the Company', 002352.SZ; 06936.HK) the largest integrated logistics service provider in Asia and the fourth largest globally, has announced its financial results for First Half 2025. The Company, which ranks 393rd on the Fortune Global 500 list, delivered robust growth, demonstrating continued market leadership and strengthened competitiveness through the successful execution of strategic initiatives.Positioned as the go-to logistics partner for both business and retail customers, SF Holding offers comprehensive, end-to-end domestic and international logistics solutions. These include time-definite express, economy express, freight, cold chain and pharmaceutical logistics, intra-city on-demand delivery, as well as supply chain and international services. Under its "The One in Asia" Strategy, the Company continues to focus on solving complex logistics challenges, enhancing its differentiated service capabilities and driving sustainable and healthy development.Commenting on the results, Alex Ho, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said: "Despite a complex macroeconomic environment, SF delivered solid results in the First Half of 2025 by adhering to our principle of sustainable and healthy development. Leveraging our extensive network and diversified product portfolio, we enhanced service value and deepened execution of our 'Stimulate Operation Vitality' and 'Industry-Focused Transformation' initiatives. These strategies supported stronger free cash flow, sustained growing shareholder returns, and enhanced our resilience to capture emerging opportunities.First Half 2025 Operational Highlights: Achieving High-Quality Growth with Expanded Global PresenceIn the first half of 2025, SF Holding shipped 7.8 billion parcels, up 25.7% year over year, significantly outperforming the industry average of 19.3%. The Company capitalized on opportunities in emerging industries and overseas markets with two initiatives. Firstly, the Company advanced its organizationally-wide upgrade centered on the "Stimulate Operation Vitality" strategy, mobilizing enterprise-wide momentum to stimulate business expansion. By optimizing authorization, incentive, and evaluation mechanisms, the Company effectively energized individual initiative. Furthermore, the Company accelerated the "Industry-Focused Transformation" by transitioning from selling standard products to delivering customized solutions. Through the establishment of dedicated industry-specific departments, the Company boosted market share across multiple sectors.In the domestic market, SF Holding delivered solid growth across key logistics services. Revenue from time-definite express services increased 6.8% year-on-year, outpacing China's GDP growth of 5.3%, driven by tailored solutions for consumer and manufacturing scenarios such as theme parks, concerts, and transit hubs. Economy express services achieved revenue growth of 14.4%, fueled by independent third party positioning, dynamic pricing strategies and emerging demand from proximity-based E-commerce. Freight services also maintained healthy momentum, with revenue up 11.5% bolstered by strengthened channel penetration and increased customer touchpoints across key scenarios. Benefiting from growing demand from on-demand retail, intra-city on-demand delivery maintained strong momentum with 38.9% year-on-year revenue growth.Increasing global trade uncertainties highlight Asia's critical role as both a growth engine and center for global supply chains. Internationally, the Company capitalized on opportunities arising from the growing overseas expansion of enterprises – both in terms of products and production capacities, as well as increasing demand from cross-border consumption, expanding its global reach and market share. By providing a robust product portfolio that integrates highly reliable, standardized logistics products with comprehensive supply chain solutions, SF Holding has positioned itself as one of the preferred choices for Go-Global partners. Revenue from its international and supply chain businesses reached RMB34.2 billion, 9.7% increase year-on-year, solidifying their role as key growth drivers.Operational Excellence Enabled by Intelligent TechnologyThe Company advanced structural cost reduction through initiatives like resource lean management, network structural optimization, and AI technology empowerment. Concurrently, strategic investments were directed towards enhancing customer experience, laying the foundation for long-term structural cost efficiency and sustained competitiveness. In addition, the Company operated over 1,800 logistics unmanned vehicles for last-mile transportation, easing the physical workload for staff and allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks. As a result, small parcel pickup and delivery efficiency increased by 13.7% year-on-year.As of the end of the reporting period, SF Holding held 4,134 granted and pending patents and 2,530 software copyrights, with inventions comprising 63% of patents. This demonstrates the Company's determination to innovate and sustain competitiveness.Robust Cash Flow Supporting Shareholder Return CommitmentThe Company's free cash flow reached RMB8.7 billion for First Half 2025, up 6.1% year-on-year. This equipped the Company with strategic flexibility during different market conditions. In August 2025, the Company proposed an interim cash dividend of RMB0.46 per share - representing a 15.0% year-on-year increase and corresponding to a dividend payout ratio of 40%. The total cash dividends to be distributed amounts to approximately RMB2.32 billion, a 20.9% rise year-on-year, highlighting the Company's ongoing commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder returns.Business Outlook: Driving Sustainable Growth Through Smart and Industry-Focused SolutionsSF Holding will leverage its digital and intelligent logistics capabilities to create tailored solutions and modular services for diverse industries and scenarios. As a global logistics leader connecting Asia with the rest of the world, by strengthening domestic and international logistics networks and agile operational coordination, the Company is dedicated to accelerating international expansion, improving operational efficiency and promoting sustainable development throughout Asia. Driven by increasing customer demand for comprehensive logistics and end-to-end solutions, SF Holding is well-poised to reinforce its leadership as the trustworthy logistics solutions provider - all while upholding its commitment to long-term sustainable and healthy development.About SF HoldingFounded in 1993, S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. (002352.SZ; 06936.HK) is the largest integrated logistics service provider in Asia and the fourth largest globally. Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, SF Holding is the constituent stock in the CSI 300 Index, MSCI Emerging Market Index and FTSE China 50 Index. Demonstrating a commitment to being fast, reliable, and customer-centric, the Company possesses digital technology to promote the development of intelligent and green supply chains.For further information, please visit https://ir.sf-express.com/en/

