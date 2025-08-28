Jayne Perez Recognized by Influential Women 2025

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to spotlight Jayne Perez in its 2025 feature, recognizing her as a trailblazer in the wine and spirits industry. With over 20 years of leadership experience, Jayne currently serves as Field Sales Manager at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, where she continues to demonstrate an exceptional ability to build strong teams, foster customer loyalty, and drive growth in competitive markets.Based in South Florida, Jayne has carved out an impressive career path, holding key leadership positions at Red Bull North America, Jackson Family Wines, and Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Her track record reflects a deep passion for cultivating meaningful business relationships and delivering results through collaboration and strategic planning. Known for her creativity and energy, Jayne has earned a reputation for transforming routine sales initiatives into memorable experiences that leave a lasting impact.A graduate of the University of New Orleans with a BBA in Business Administration and a minor in Marketing, Jayne has also pursued advanced certifications to strengthen her expertise, including WSET II and Certified Sommelier credentials. Her academic foundation and specialized training complement her natural leadership style, blending sharp business acumen with a genuine enthusiasm for the industry. Whether managing sales operations or mentoring colleagues, Jayne approaches each endeavor with authenticity, professionalism, and a solutions-driven mindset.At the core of Jayne’s success is her unwavering commitment to passion, hard work, and follow-through. She credits her achievements to a strong work ethic and an emphasis on building trust-based relationships. One piece of advice that has guided her throughout her journey—“you are only as good as your word”—remains central to her leadership philosophy. This belief in integrity and dependability continues to shape her career and inspire those around her.Jayne is equally devoted to empowering the next generation of women in the field. She believes that when work aligns with personal passions, it no longer feels like a job but rather a meaningful pursuit. For her, organizing events like a beachside pickleball tournament represents the perfect blend of professional responsibility and personal enjoyment—proof that fulfillment comes from doing what you love, not just earning a paycheck.In navigating her industry, Jayne also highlights the subtler challenges of leadership, such as finding event-appropriate attire that balances style, professionalism, and confidence. As she reflects on her role as a 50-year-old leader in a fast-paced field, she underscores the importance of presenting oneself with authenticity while embracing both experience and individuality.Through her leadership, creativity, and values-driven approach, Jayne Perez has set a high standard for excellence in the wine and spirits industry. Her recognition by Influential Women not only honors her career accomplishments but also celebrates her role as a mentor, innovator, and advocate for authenticity in business.Learn More about Jayne Perez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://adrianne-cooper.influentialwomen.com/profile/Jayne-Perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

