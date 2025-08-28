European HamRadio Retailer Passion Radio Suspends US Shipments Following 15% Tariff

US orders on hold as 15% tariffs and carrier changes disrupt EU→US logistics. Passion Radio hope to resume shipping to United States as soon as possible.

Unfortunately with constant changes in tariffs, rates, and carrier processes, we cannot guarantee fair, efficient & transparent shipping conditions for our US clients.” — David, F1JXQ, Director of Passion Radio Shop

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To our US Amateur Radio Clients and CommunityBecause of the recent 15% tariff increase on products imported from the European Union, the suspension of several carrier services to the US, and the growing complexity of the US import system, our online shop Passion-Radio.com must suspend all shipments to the United States until further notice.In particular, La Poste, the French national postal operator, suspended parcel shipments to the United States as of August 25, 2025, removing one of the main EU–US postal channels. At the same time, UPS announced that starting September 8, 2025, an additional international processing fee will apply to all import shipments, regardless of origin.There has also been some misunderstanding regarding customs procedures. When parcels arrive in the United States, the buyer must settle not only the 15% customs duty, but also the service fee charged by the carrier for filing customs declarations and advancing duties to US Customs. These charges are billed locally at delivery and remain outside the seller’s control. Import duties and tariffs are always the responsibility of the buyer, not the seller."Unfortunately, with constant changes in tariffs, rates, and carrier processes, we cannot guarantee fair, efficient, and transparent shipping conditions," said David, F1JXQ, Director of Passion Radio. "Our goal is to resume shipments to the US as soon as a reliable and cost-effective solution is available for everyone."Meanwhile, our collaboration with five US-based suppliers continues without disruption, as the European Union has not imposed any retaliatory tariffs or reciprocal 15% import duties on products arriving from the United States.Updates will be communicated through our shop: https://www.passion-radio.com/store/hamradio-us-tariff-43 and our social channels.Practical tariffs impact on an item €50Before tariffs (without 15%, rate €1 = $1.12 April 2025 rate)Conversion: €50 × 1.12= $56.00*Total payable ≈ $56.00After tariffs (with 15%, rate €1 = $1.16 August 2025 rate)Conversion: €50 × 1.16 = $58.00*Customs duty 15%: $58.00 × 0.15 = $8.70Carrier fees (on average, import processing): $15.00Total payable ≈ 58.00 + 8.70 + 15.00 = $81.70Total surcharge ≈ +$25.70 (~+45.89% increase compared to $56.00, before tariff tax)* Not calculated, fees that may apply when converting Euro € <> US $.To all our US friends on the bands: we thank you for your understanding and support, and we look forward to resuming deliveries as soon as possible.About Passion RadioPassion-Radio.com is a French-based retailer specializing in amateur radio, SDR, and RF communication equipment for enthusiasts and professionals. Established in 2014, the company has grown to become the hamradio leader shop in France, providing one-stop-shop RF solution, with over 2100+ references, from 55+ brands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.