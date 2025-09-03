Skytypers Appoints Marshall Advertising as Agency of Record

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skytypers, Inc., sole aerial Skytyping and Skywriting company, renowned for its patented technology that creates towering 1,200-foot-high letters spanning messages up to five miles across the sky, is proud to announce its partnership with Marshall Advertising. Effective immediately, the Tampa-based, women-owned agency will serve as Skytypers’ Agency of Record, spearheading national sales and promotional initiatives for its unparalleled aerial advertising.

“We’ve seen strong demand and needed a partner who could help us scale efficiently and professionally,” said Phyllis Smith, VP of Marketing at Skytypers. “Marshall Advertising brings a strong reputation, national reach, and a results-driven mindset. We knew their “direct, local” philosophy would help us reach our customers more effectively. We’re thrilled to have them representing us in the sales and marketing space.”

With a storied 80-year history and operations across the United States, Skytypers’ sky-bound messages consistently reach millions, transforming the horizon into a high-impact communication platform. This collaboration marks a bold step forward, amplifying Skytypers’ visibility and expanding its commercial reach nationwide.

Marshall Advertising brings over 25 years of specialized expertise in media buying and planning, underscored by hundreds of millions in managed ad spend. Their reputation for precision, strategy, and innovation, combined with a results-driven approach, will play a pivotal role in elevating Skytypers’ iconic brand to new heights.

“We’ve been approached by other advertising vendors in the past about this type of arrangement, and we have always passed on them,” Marshall added. “This unique opportunity with Skytypers felt like a natural way for us to dip our toes in the water, and we are incredibly excited about this new venture.”

