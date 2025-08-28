Matcha Tea Market to Surge to $4,480.5 Million by 2027, Fueled by a 7.1% CAGR Growth

Matcha Tea Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- matcha tea market size was estimated at $2.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $4.48 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.Rise in number of health-conscious consumers globally, product innovations, and surge in demand for organic products drive the growth of the global matcha tea market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from the cosmetic, culinary, and food industry globally and rapid growth of online retail platforms are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09945 The demand for matcha tea is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for matcha tea from cosmetic, culinary, and food industries.Matcha tea is one of the types of green tea that is prepared from Camellia sinensis plant by picking young tea leaves and subsequently grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. Matcha tea is available in two different forms, which include powder and liquid. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made matcha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the matcha tea market. Moreover, ready-to-drink matcha tea is gaining high popularity among the consumers. In addition to this, Matcha tea market analysis includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players and market segments.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/matcha-tea-market/purchase-options The global matcha tea market is segmented into product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified regular and flavored. On the basis of form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Depending on nature, it is fragmented into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, foodservice, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering around half of the global matcha tea market. Surge in the number of health-conscious consumers in North America is expected to drive the growth of the market. At the same time, the market across North America would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in consumption of wellness beverages, including matcha tea in countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09945 Frontrunners in the industry-Ikeda Tea WorldAOI Tea CompanyUnileverThe Hain Celestial Group Inc.Marukyu KoyamaenITO EN Ltd.EnchaGrace & GreenGreen FoodsTATA Consumers products Ltd.The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the matcha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including matcha tea, thereby contributing toward the matcha tea industry growth.Trending Reports:Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-to-drink-tea-market-A07173 Anti Inflammatory Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-inflammatory-tea-market-A321985 Tea Polysaccharides Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tea-polysaccharides-market-A110992

